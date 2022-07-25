Entertainment
Everything Coming To HBO Max In August 2022
From ‘Charlie’s Angels’ to 28 new A24 movies.
HBO Max is traveling back in time this summer. Next month the streamer is adding a collection of throwbacks to their expansive slate, that will fuel your nostalgia. From the original Batman saga to the romantic Before Sunrise trilogy, the 2000 classic version of Charlie’s Angels and comedic House Party franchise — get ready to sit back, relax, and enjoy the classics.
The streamer also announced a new partnership with A24, with a drop of 28 of the beloved studio’s films hitting HBO Max in the coming months. For a full list of those films, head here (they’re also included in the list below).
There are some new seasons and titles, too, from the premiere of Issa Rae’s Sweet Life to the debut of season 2 of Industry. Keep reading for a sneak peek at what’s to come:
Coming to HBO August 2022:
August 1
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)
A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)
Amy, 2015 (HBO)
Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)
Belle, 2013 (HBO)
Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)
Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)
Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)
Bug, 2007 (HBO)
Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)
Charlie’s Angels, 2000
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003
Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)
Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)
Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)
Colors, 1988 (HBO)
Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)
Days of Being Wild, 1990
DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery, 2022
Enemy, 2014 (HBO)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)
Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)
Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)
Fighting, 2009 (HBO)
From Hell, 2001 (HBO)
Garfield, 2004 (HBO)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version
Gaslight, 1944
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999
Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)
How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)
How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)
Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)
Ivanhoe, 1952
Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)
Laggies, 2014 (HBO)
Late August, Early September, 1998
Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)
Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)
Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)
Little Men, 2016 (HBO)
Little Women, 1994
Locke, 2013 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)
Miles Ahead, 2016
Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)
Mojave, 2015 (HBO)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
Objective, Burma!, 1945
Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)
Original Cast Album: Company, 1970
Out of the Past, 1947
Remember, 2016 (HBO)
Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)
Slow West, 2015 (HBO)
Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)
Source Code, 2011
Stardust, 2007 (HBO)
Teen Titans Go, Season 7C
The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)
The Blood of a Poet, 1932The Captive, 2014 (HBO)
The Devil’s Backbone, 2001
The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)
The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)
The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)
The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)
The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)
The Notebook, 2004
The One, 2001 (HBO)
The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
The Rover, 2014 (HBO)
The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)
The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)
The Testament of Orpheus, 1960
The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)
Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)
Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)
Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)
Tusk, 2014 (HBO)
Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)
Whiplash, 2014
August 3
Belle, 2021
August 4
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
August 5
Belfast, 2021 (HBO)
Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere(HBO)
August 7
The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special
August 9
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)
August 13
The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 21
American Sniper, 2014House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)
August 24
Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 25
House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version
August 26
Victor and Valentino, Season 3C
Wolf, 2021 (HBO)