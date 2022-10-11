Blink-182 & Green Day To Headline When We Were Young 2023

What do Green Day, Blink-182, Good Charlotte, The Offspring, Simple Plan, New Found Glory, Sum-41, and All Time Low all have in common? Well, they’ll all be heading out to Las Vegas next year for the 2023 edition of the desert city’s annual When We Were Young Fest.

Right now, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds is preparing itself to welcome festivalgoers for the 2022 edition of the festival, which kicks off on October 22, will stretch across three different days, and will feature performances by Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Avril Lavigne, and 3OH!3. But already, Live Nation and festival organizers are whetting our appetite for next year.

The lineup was revealed this afternoon. The official account for the festival set Twitter ablaze when they announced the packed-to-the-brims roster, teasing one of their two top-line headliners with the caption, “What’s our age again?”

In addition to the above, When We Were Young Fest 2023 will also feature sets by Queens of Being “Untouched” The Veronicas, “Hey There Delilah” crooners Plain White T’s, Jared Leto’s 30 Seconds to Mars, Cruel School Children Gym Class Heroes, Fueled By Ramen’s own The Academy Is…, and boyband royalty 5 Seconds of Summer. Other performing bands include Bowling For Soup, Motion City Soundtrack, Yellowcard, Rise Against, Pierce the Veil, Saves the Day, Thrice, Something Corporate, Joyce Manor, Beach Bunny, and many more.

For anyone itching to attend this early 2010s rock reunion, presale tickets for When We Were Young Fest go on sale this Friday, October 14, at 10:00am PT. Tickets start at $249.99 for General Admission, jump up to $419.99 for GA+, and land at $519.99 for VIP. Cabanas are also available. For those interested in spacing out the pricey cost of tickets, festival organizers are also offering payment plans with down payments as low as $19.99. Find more information here.

Check out the full lineup below.