Willow Smith Announces 'Life Tour' This Fall

Willow Smith just announced the dates for her upcoming Life Tour, following the success of her album Lately I Feel Everything. The record is Smith's debut in the pop-punk world and it does not disappoint.

Lately I Feel Everything draws inspiration from the early 2000s, and features legends like Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and punk-rock singer Avril Lavigne. In a cover story with NYLON, Smith said she has “just infinite gratitude to both of them,” adding, “they’re honestly pop-punk royalty.”

According to Smith, her new sound was created for girls like her in mind, who felt excluded from the genre. “I just want all of the Black girls who were bullied in school for liking punk and metal, and for trying to perm their hair and flip it to the side and do all of this shit — I'm here for them and I want them to feel seen and want them to feel heard,” she shared.

Now, people everywhere will have the chance to see Smith perform live both in her own show and with Billie Eilish. The Life Tour runs from September 14th to October 19th, throughout the US. And as Eilish announced last week, Smith’s joining the Happier Than Ever Tour as a headliner for 15 shows in spring of 2022.

Pop-punk music has undoubtedly made a resurgence this year. It’s one of the few positive results of such trying times — a much needed moment of levity and self expression — which Smith is keenly aware of. “I think that there are a lot of things happening socially and politically, and I think that people just want to scream and growl,” she said. “I think that people just want to live and have fun and not feel like impending doom is always around the corner.”

That said, the Life tour is right on time for fans everywhere. Check out Smith's upcoming tour dates below.

Life Tour Dates:

Sept. 14: Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Sept. 17: Las Vegas, NV - Life is Beautiful Festival

Sept. 18: San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

Sept. 19: Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

Sept. 21: Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Sept. 22: Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

Sept. 23: Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

Sept. 26: Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

Sept. 29: Dallas, TX - Trees

Sept. 30: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 3: Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Oct. 4: Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

Oct. 6: Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

Oct. 11: Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

Oct. 12: Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Oct. 13: Boston, MA - Royale

Oct. 16: Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 17: Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Oct. 19: Atlanta, GA - Centerstage

Happier Than Ever Tour:

Feb. 3: New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Feb. 5: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Feb. 6: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Music Center

Feb. 8: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 9: Washington D.C. - Capital One Arena

Feb. 10: University of PA - Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 12: Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Feb. 13: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 15: Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

Feb. 16: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 18: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Feb. 19: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Feb. 20: Boston, MA - TD Garden

Feb. 22: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

April 8: Inglewood, CA - The Forum