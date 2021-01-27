Zendaya Says Her Wigs Kept Her Grounded In Quarantine

While tons of people spent the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic hunkered down in cozy sweatsuits, Zendaya got through it with a different approach: acting her ass off. The Emmy-winning actress was set to shoot the second season of HBO's take on drug-addled Gen Z teens in suburban sprawl, Euphoria, when new virus safety protocols shut down sets across Hollywood.

"Being in lockdown, I was definitely itching to do what I love because I hadn’t been able to do it for so long," she tells fellow actress Carey Mulligan and star of Promising Young Woman for Variety's "Actors on Actors" discussion. "I had already geared up and was in the headspace of a Season 2 and that wasn’t happening." We know what happens next — Zendaya and Euphoria creator team up, shoot the biting Malcom & Marie, and prepare the groundwork for her first Oscar. But what we didn't know was how she morale high while the world looked more bleak by the day.

Here's s hint: It involved an esteemed wig collection. "I live with my assistant, who’s also like a brother to me. I told him, 'I’ll do some physical activity — I think it’s good for me,'" she explained to Mulligan. "I have a whole bunch of wigs, from many years of being on red carpets, and I would put on a different wig and be a different character every day, and put on this performance for him for like an hour every day."

God, please tell us the aforementioned assistant taped these little shows — imagine how good they'd be for research in her eventual biopic!