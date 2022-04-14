Ziwe is heading back to Showtime for the second season of her self-titled talk show, and from the looks of things, it’s somehow going to be more outrageous than before. The late-night series — which premiered in 2021 and centers around the comedian interviewing controversial figures with an occasional song and dance in between — will return for its second season on April 29, 2022.

Showtime released a teaser of the upcoming madness on Friday, which included a chaotic mix of guests. On season two of Ziwe, we’ll see her question everyone from supermodel Emily Ratajkowski and anonymous Hollywood gossip blogger DeuxMoi, to (misinformed) radio host Charlamagne Tha God, and the Hanks family outlier, Chet — right in time for white boy summer round two? And based off the briefest of cuts, it also seems like Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps, and 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski will also be involved.

Typically, the talk show features a mix of interviews, sketches, and performances, but this season may stray away from the mold. In the trailer, Ziwe proudly declares, “Season 2, we are starting fresh.” While that could mean a number of different things, it appears the interviewer's unnerving questions, and the puzzling responses they prompt, will remain.

At one point during the two-minute teaser, Ziwe asks Ratajkowski, “What does empowerment mean to you?” The model then quizzically responds, “I don’t know what empowerment means.” Another clip shows Broad City actress, Ilana Glazer, staring blankly at Ziwe before admitting she’s “uncomfortable.” Later Charlamagne attempts to debate whether facts “exist,” while a group of adult students is asked to discuss critical race theory.

It all looks to be, in short, a mess. But a fun one at that! Watch the trailer below, and read on for the full list of guests to be featured in Ziwe’s season two.

Ziwe Season two guests

Actor Adam Pally, Charlamagne Tha God, Chet Hanks, model Emily Ratajkowski, comedian Hannibal Buress, actress Ilana Glazer, drag queen Katya Zamolodchikova, former pornstar Mia Khalifa, comedian Nicole Byer, and the anonymous internet gossip blog DeuxMoi are all confirmed to grace the late-night talkshow.

Ziwe season two release date

The second season of Ziwe will premiere April 29 on Showtime.