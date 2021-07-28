Inside Zoe Lister-Jones' Night At The 'How It Ends' Los Angeles Premiere

With many contemplating what the end of the world might look like, it’s no surprise that apocalyptic plot lines are finding their way into our favorite projects right now. Take How It Ends, the Sundance breakout written, directed, and produced by husband-wife duo Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein. The comedy follows a woman’s final night on earth as she tries to tie up loose ends and attend one last wild party. Lister-Jones stars alongside Cailee Spaeny — the two also worked together on The Craft, with Lister-Jones directing Spaeny — and the chemistry between the two is undeniable.

For the Los Angeles Neuehouse premiere of How It Ends, Lister-Jones pulled out all the stops. “I am wearing Chanel and I am madly in love with it,” she told NYLON before the event. “Chanel has been a house I have been in awe of since I was a little girl.”

She worked with stylist Erin Walsh to put her full look together — “an embarrassment of riches,” the director said of the many “magical Chanel pieces” she had to choose from. Ultimately, she landed on an updated twist on the classic Chanel tweed skirt suit, pairing one with gray Chanel leggings and a tank top underneath, with an updo to match by hair stylist Brian Fisher. For glam, it was all Chanel, all night; Lister-Jones said she and makeup artist Uzo “wanted to keep it natural with a hint of rock n’ roll,” using Chanel and Nars products to create a clean, dewy look.

As for the film premiere itself, Lister-Jones noted that How It Ends was “a true labor of love.” “This is a very special project to me,” she said before the premiere. “Tonight we get to celebrate all of our efforts during such an uncertain time with our friends, family, cast and crew. To finally be sharing it with the world is super meaningful.” Here, an exclusive look at how she got ready for the show: