Lizzo Encouraged Everyone To Vote With Her Billboard Music Awards Look

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards happened on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, and while there was no audience, the event still managed to have a red carpet. Lizzo took advantage of the moment to send a strong message that the 2020 election is just a few weeks away. The singer wore a custom Christian Siriano dress with the word "VOTE" scattered across, matching her black-and-white manicure with the same message.

Lizzo ended up winning the award for Top Song Sales Artist and used her speech to honor Black women and encourage viewers to use their voice for change.

"I just want to say, I've been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed," she said. "And I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren't for the big Black women who refuse to have their voices be suppressed? And I just want to say right now, if you're at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are. Let me tell y'all something, when people try to suppress something, it's normally because that thing holds power. They're afraid of your power. There's power in who you are. There's power in your voice. So whether it's through music, protest, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed."

Check out Lizzo's look and some of the other red carpet standouts from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, below.

Lizzo wearing a one-shoulder custom Christian Siriano dress. Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lil Nas X wearing a custom Gucci python suit. Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Billie Eilish wearing a custom jacquard look (face mask included) from Gucci. Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cher wore an embellished mini dress by Hila Arshadnia. Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja Cat wore a custom Georges Hobeika catsuit. Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julia Michaels wore a very poofy Bicholla look. Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Addison Rae wore a black Mugler dress. Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images