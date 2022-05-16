The 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place on Sunday, May 15, this time held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Hosted by self-proclaimed “vibe curator” Diddy, the ceremony featured a slew of highly-anticipated performances from some of our favorite musicians to date (hello, Meg Thee Stallion!), along with plenty of fashionable red carpet looks leading up to the event.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are known for wearing coordinated ‘fits on the red carpet, and the 2022 Billboard Music Awards was no different. The power couple arrived in matching designer-name looks, with Fox in a sparkling, statement-floral gown from David Koma and MGK in a Dolce & Gabbana suit embellished with spikes and Swarovski crystals.
Meanwhile, Doja Cat wore an otherworldly ensemble from Schaiperelli, Florence Welch stunned in Gucci, and Megan Thee Stallion wore the ultimate going-out dress by Mugler. Though she didn’t make an official appearance on the red carpet that night, Janet Jackson’s Thom Browne look still made waves as she hit the stage to honor legendary songstress Mary J. Blige.
Check out more of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in our roundup, below.