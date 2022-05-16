The 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place on Sunday, May 15, this time held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Hosted by self-proclaimed “vibe curator” Diddy, the ceremony featured a slew of highly-anticipated performances from some of our favorite musicians to date (hello, Meg Thee Stallion!), along with plenty of fashionable red carpet looks leading up to the event.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are known for wearing coordinated ‘fits on the red carpet, and the 2022 Billboard Music Awards was no different. The power couple arrived in matching designer-name looks, with Fox in a sparkling, statement-floral gown from David Koma and MGK in a Dolce & Gabbana suit embellished with spikes and Swarovski crystals.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat wore an otherworldly ensemble from Schaiperelli, Florence Welch stunned in Gucci, and Megan Thee Stallion wore the ultimate going-out dress by Mugler. Though she didn’t make an official appearance on the red carpet that night, Janet Jackson’s Thom Browne look still made waves as she hit the stage to honor legendary songstress Mary J. Blige.

Check out more of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in our roundup, below.

Machine Gun Kelly Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Megan Fox Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing David Koma.

Florence Welch Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Janet Jackson Bryan Steffy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Thom Browne.

Chloe Bailey MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Valdrin Shahiti.

Doja Cat Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Megan Thee Stallion Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Mugler.

Mary J. Blige MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Julien Macdonald.

Kylie Jenner Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Balmain.

Latto Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Zigman.

Kali Uchis Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a custom GCDS.

Anitta Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Fendace, Fendi and Versace’s designer collaboration.

Christian Combs Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Etro.

Elle King Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Burna Boy Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images

Dixie D’Amelio Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Off-White.

Teyana Taylor Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a SKIMS bralette with low-rise Givenchy pants and Balenciaga x Crocs platform clogs.

Rauw Alejandro Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Willy Chavarria.

Diddy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dove Cameron Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Ashlyn.

Jack Harlow Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Musika.

Shenseea Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Di Petsa.

JT and Yung Miami Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Giveon Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Ty Dolla $ign Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Natalia Fedner.

AleXa Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images

Becky G Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Zuhair Murad.

Liza Koshy Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images

See more best-dressed celebrities from Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2023 runway show, the 2022 Met Gala, and 2022 Grammys.