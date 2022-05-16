India Roby
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards a...
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images



Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, & More Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Plus, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place on Sunday, May 15, this time held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Hosted by self-proclaimed “vibe curator” Diddy, the ceremony featured a slew of highly-anticipated performances from some of our favorite musicians to date (hello, Meg Thee Stallion!), along with plenty of fashionable red carpet looks leading up to the event.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are known for wearing coordinated ‘fits on the red carpet, and the 2022 Billboard Music Awards was no different. The power couple arrived in matching designer-name looks, with Fox in a sparkling, statement-floral gown from David Koma and MGK in a Dolce & Gabbana suit embellished with spikes and Swarovski crystals.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat wore an otherworldly ensemble from Schaiperelli, Florence Welch stunned in Gucci, and Megan Thee Stallion wore the ultimate going-out dress by Mugler. Though she didn’t make an official appearance on the red carpet that night, Janet Jackson’s Thom Browne look still made waves as she hit the stage to honor legendary songstress Mary J. Blige.

Check out more of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in our roundup, below.

Machine Gun Kelly

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Megan Fox

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing David Koma.

Florence Welch

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Janet Jackson

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Thom Browne.

Chloe Bailey

MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Valdrin Shahiti.

Doja Cat

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Megan Thee Stallion

Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Mugler.

Mary J. Blige

MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Julien Macdonald.

Kylie Jenner

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Balmain.

Latto

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Zigman.

Kali Uchis

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing a custom GCDS.

Anitta

Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Fendace, Fendi and Versace’s designer collaboration.

Christian Combs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Etro.

Elle King

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Burna Boy

Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images

Dixie D’Amelio

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Off-White.

Teyana Taylor

Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing a SKIMS bralette with low-rise Givenchy pants and Balenciaga x Crocs platform clogs.

Rauw Alejandro

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Willy Chavarria.

Diddy

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dove Cameron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Ashlyn.

Jack Harlow

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Musika.

Shenseea

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Di Petsa.

JT and Yung Miami

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Giveon

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Ty Dolla $ign

Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Natalia Fedner.

AleXa

Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images

Becky G

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Zuhair Murad.

Liza Koshy

Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images

