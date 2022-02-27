Maria Bobila
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
South Korean actors Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Kim Joo-ryeong, Indian actor Anupam Tripathi and Par...
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Fashion

Every Red Carpet Look From The 2022 SAG Awards

This year’s awards season is finally here.

The official awards season of 2022 is finally here, kicking off with the SAG Awards and a celebrity-filled red carpet. The nominations list is stacked with our favorite stars, from the cast of Squid Game to Lady Gaga, Kirsten Dunst, and more. (Sadly, Kristen Stewart was snubbed for her leading role in Spencer, but we always have the Oscars to look forward to.)

Laverne Cox, dressed in a custom Michael Fausto black gown with silver details and accessorized with a feather-trimmed shawl, was one of the first famous faces to arrive at the 2022 SAG Awards, as well as White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario in an on-theme shiny white gown with a thigh-high slit. Of course, the cast of the hit Netflix series Squid Game brought their best fashion looks to the big event, including breakout cast member Jung Ho-yeon, who wore an embellished black gown from Louis Vuitton, where she serves as its global brand ambassador.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2022 SAG Awards, below, and keep checking back for more.

Laverne Cox

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing custom Michael Fausto.

Alexandra Daddario

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace.

Ross Butler

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Emporio Armani.

Jung Ho-yeon

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton, along with a traditional Korean daenggi hair ribbon.

Lee Jung-jae

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Park Hae-soo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Joo-ryeong

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Zimmermann.

Madeline Brewer

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing an Emilia Wickstead top and midi skirt with Alexandre Birman heels.

Ariana DeBose

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino Haute Couture.

Saniyya Sidney

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Zuhair Murad.

J. Smith-Cameron

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Alan Ruck

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Anupam Tripathi

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Piper Perabo

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Bazza Alzouman.

Aaron Dominguez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Fendi Men’s.

Kelsey Asbille

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Commission.

Jen Landon

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Hassie Harrison

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Demi Singleton

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Celine.

Hailee Steinfeld

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Miu Miu.

Vanessa Hudgens

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace.

Helen Mirren

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Fran Drescher

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oscar Isaac

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Justine Lupe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paul W. Downs

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Dunhill.

Elle Fanning

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Sandra Oh

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Kerry Washington

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Celia Kritharioti.

Rosario Dawson

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Emilia Jones

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Givenchy.

Naomi Watts

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Fendi Couture.

Cate Blanchett

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Jean Smart

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Christian Siriano.

Salma Hayek

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Greta Lee

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing vintage Gareth Pugh.

Kieran Culkin

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Saint Laurent.

Jeremy Strong

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Juno Temple

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leslie Odom Jr.

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Balmain.

Lady Gaga

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Jared Leto

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Kirsten Dunst

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Erdem.

Andrew Garfield

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Saint Laurent.

Jennifer Hudson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Vera Wang.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Men.

Venus Williams

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Nicole Kidman

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Saint Laurent.

Bradley Cooper

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon.

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Schiaparelli.

Kid Cudi

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Caitriona Balfe

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Saint Laurent.

Daveed Diggs

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Versace.

Keep checking back for more red carpet looks from the 2022 SAG Awards.