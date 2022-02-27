Every Red Carpet Look From The 2022 SAG Awards

The official awards season of 2022 is finally here, kicking off with the SAG Awards and a celebrity-filled red carpet. The nominations list is stacked with our favorite stars, from the cast of Squid Game to Lady Gaga, Kirsten Dunst, and more. (Sadly, Kristen Stewart was snubbed for her leading role in Spencer, but we always have the Oscars to look forward to.)

Laverne Cox, dressed in a custom Michael Fausto black gown with silver details and accessorized with a feather-trimmed shawl, was one of the first famous faces to arrive at the 2022 SAG Awards, as well as White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario in an on-theme shiny white gown with a thigh-high slit. Of course, the cast of the hit Netflix series Squid Game brought their best fashion looks to the big event, including breakout cast member Jung Ho-yeon, who wore an embellished black gown from Louis Vuitton, where she serves as its global brand ambassador.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2022 SAG Awards, below, and keep checking back for more.

Laverne Cox Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing custom Michael Fausto.

Alexandra Daddario Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace.

Ross Butler Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Emporio Armani.

Jung Ho-yeon Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton, along with a traditional Korean daenggi hair ribbon.

Lee Jung-jae Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Park Hae-soo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Joo-ryeong Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Zimmermann.

Madeline Brewer Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing an Emilia Wickstead top and midi skirt with Alexandre Birman heels.

Ariana DeBose Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino Haute Couture.

Saniyya Sidney Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Zuhair Murad.

J. Smith-Cameron Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Alan Ruck Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Anupam Tripathi Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Piper Perabo PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Bazza Alzouman.

Aaron Dominguez Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Fendi Men’s.

Kelsey Asbille Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Commission.

Jen Landon Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Hassie Harrison Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carl Clemons-Hopkins Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Demi Singleton Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Celine.

Hailee Steinfeld Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Miu Miu.

Vanessa Hudgens Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace.

Helen Mirren PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Fran Drescher Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oscar Isaac Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Justine Lupe Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paul W. Downs Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Dunhill.

Elle Fanning Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Sandra Oh Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Kerry Washington Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Celia Kritharioti.

Rosario Dawson Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Emilia Jones PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Givenchy.

Naomi Watts Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Fendi Couture.

Cate Blanchett Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Jean Smart Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Christian Siriano.

Salma Hayek Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Greta Lee Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Jada Pinkett Smith Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing vintage Gareth Pugh.

Kieran Culkin Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent.

Jeremy Strong Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Selena Gomez Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Maggie Gyllenhaal Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Juno Temple Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leslie Odom Jr. Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Balmain.

Lady Gaga Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Jared Leto Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Kirsten Dunst Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Erdem.

Andrew Garfield Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent.

Jennifer Hudson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Vera Wang.

Kodi Smit-McPhee Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior Men.

Venus Williams Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Nicole Kidman Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent.

Bradley Cooper Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon. Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Schiaparelli.

Kid Cudi Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Caitriona Balfe PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent.

Daveed Diggs Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Versace.

