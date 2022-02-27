Every Red Carpet Look From The 2022 SAG Awards

The official awards season of 2022 is finally here, kicking off with the SAG Awards and a celebrity-filled red carpet.
The nominations list is stacked with our favorite stars, from the cast of Squid Game to Lady Gaga, Kirsten Dunst, and more. (Sadly, Kristen Stewart was snubbed for her leading role in Spencer, but we always have the Oscars to look forward to.)
Laverne Cox, dressed in a custom Michael Fausto black gown with silver details and accessorized with a feather-trimmed shawl, was one of the first famous faces to arrive at the 2022 SAG Awards, as well as
White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario in an on-theme shiny white gown with a thigh-high slit. Of course, the cast of the hit Netflix series Squid Game brought their best fashion looks to the big event, including breakout cast member Jung Ho-yeon, who wore an embellished black gown from Louis Vuitton, where she serves as its global brand ambassador.
See all of the red carpet moments from the 2022 SAG Awards, below, and keep checking back for more.
Laverne Cox Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing custom Michael Fausto.
Alexandra Daddario Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ross Butler Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jung Ho-yeon Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Louis Vuitton, along with a traditional Korean
daenggi hair ribbon. Lee Jung-jae Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Park Hae-soo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim Joo-ryeong Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Madeline Brewer Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing an Emilia Wickstead top and midi skirt with Alexandre Birman heels.
Ariana DeBose Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Valentino Haute Couture.
Saniyya Sidney Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images J. Smith-Cameron Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Alan Ruck Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Anupam Tripathi Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Piper Perabo PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images Aaron Dominguez Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kelsey Asbille Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jen Landon Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Hassie Harrison Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carl Clemons-Hopkins Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hannah Einbinder Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Dior Haute Couture.
Demi Singleton Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Helen Mirren PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images Fran Drescher Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Oscar Isaac Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Justine Lupe Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Paul W. Downs Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Elle Fanning Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sandra Oh Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Carolina Herrera.
Kerry Washington Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Celia Kritharioti.
Rosario Dawson Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Oscar de la Renta.
Emilia Jones PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images Naomi Watts Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cate Blanchett Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing custom Giorgio Armani Privé.
Jean Smart Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing custom Christian Siriano.
Salma Hayek Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Greta Lee Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jessica Chastain Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Dior Haute Couture.
Jada Pinkett Smith Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing vintage Gareth Pugh.
Kieran Culkin Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Jeremy Strong Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Selena Gomez Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Oscar de la Renta.
Maggie Gyllenhaal Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Juno Temple Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leslie Odom Jr. Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Lady Gaga Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing custom Giorgio Armani Privé.
Jared Leto Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kirsten Dunst Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Andrew Garfield Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennifer Hudson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing custom Vera Wang.
Kodi Smit-McPhee Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Venus Williams Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Nicole Kidman Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bradley Cooper Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Reese Witherspoon. Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Kid Cudi Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Caitriona Balfe PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images Daveed Diggs Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Keep checking back for more red carpet looks from the 2022 SAG Awards.