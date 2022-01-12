Entertainment
The Snubs And Surprises Of The 2022 SAG Awards Nominations
Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2022 television and film awards ceremony.
Awards season may continue to have its share of stops and starts, but the Screen Actors Guild Awards are full steam ahead, announcing its nominees this morning by Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Hudgens and new SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher on Instagram.
The 28th annual SAG Awards include nominees in 15 film and television categories; guild members will vote from January 19-25 ahead of the awards ceremony airing on TNT and TBS on February 27.
This year, Ridley Scott’s Lady Gaga and Adam Driver-starring House of Gucci, along with Jane Campion’s Western about toxic masculinity, Power of the Dog, led the film categories with three nominations each. House of Gucci, CODA, Don’t Look Up and King Richard all also received nods for the coveted best ensemble prize.
For television, HBO hit about family drama, wealth and power Succession, feel-good Jason Sudeikis vehicle Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown, The Morning Show and Squid Game each received four nominations.
And on the star front, Will Smith (King Richard), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), and Jennifer Anniston (The Morning Show) all made the cut. There were some notable snubs, though — Kristen Stewart didn’t receive any nominations, despite being considered a best actress Oscar frontrunner for her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer (in recent years especially, the SAG Awards have served as a harbinger of what’s to come at the Oscars).
Theatrical Motion Pictures
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem
Benedict Cumberbatch
Andrew Garfield
Will Smith
Denzel Washington
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Jennifer HudsonNicole Kidman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck
Bradley Cooper
Troy Kotsur
Jared Leto
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe
Cate Blanchett
Ariana DeBose
Kirsten Dunst
Ruth Negga
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox
Billy Crudup
Kieran Culkin
Lee Jung-jae
Jeremy Strong
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston
Jung Ho-Yeon
Elisabeth Moss
Sarah Snook
Reese Withersoon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas
Brett Goldstein
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning
Sandra Oh
Jean Smart
Juno Temple
Hannah Waddingham
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murry Bartlett
Oscar Isaac
Michael Keaton
Ewan McGregor
Evan Peters
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge
Cynthia Erivo
Margaret Qualley
Jean Smart
Kate Winslet
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game