Awards season may continue to have its share of stops and starts, but the Screen Actors Guild Awards are full steam ahead, announcing its nominees this morning by Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Hudgens and new SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher on Instagram.

The 28th annual SAG Awards include nominees in 15 film and television categories; guild members will vote from January 19-25 ahead of the awards ceremony airing on TNT and TBS on February 27.

This year, Ridley Scott’s Lady Gaga and Adam Driver-starring House of Gucci, along with Jane Campion’s Western about toxic masculinity, Power of the Dog, led the film categories with three nominations each. House of Gucci, CODA, Don’t Look Up and King Richard all also received nods for the coveted best ensemble prize.

For television, HBO hit about family drama, wealth and power Succession, feel-good Jason Sudeikis vehicle Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown, The Morning Show and Squid Game each received four nominations.

And on the star front, Will Smith (King Richard), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), and Jennifer Anniston (The Morning Show) all made the cut. There were some notable snubs, though — Kristen Stewart didn’t receive any nominations, despite being considered a best actress Oscar frontrunner for her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer (in recent years especially, the SAG Awards have served as a harbinger of what’s to come at the Oscars).

Theatrical Motion Pictures

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem

Benedict Cumberbatch

Andrew Garfield

Will Smith

Denzel Washington

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Jennifer HudsonNicole Kidman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck

Bradley Cooper

Troy Kotsur

Jared Leto

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe

Cate Blanchett

Ariana DeBose

Kirsten Dunst

Ruth Negga

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox

Billy Crudup

Kieran Culkin

Lee Jung-jae

Jeremy Strong

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston

Jung Ho-Yeon

Elisabeth Moss

Sarah Snook

Reese Withersoon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas

Brett Goldstein

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning

Sandra Oh

Jean Smart

Juno Temple

Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murry Bartlett

Oscar Isaac

Michael Keaton

Ewan McGregor

Evan Peters

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge

Cynthia Erivo

Margaret Qualley

Jean Smart

Kate Winslet

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game