27 AAPI-Owned Emerging Fashion Brands To Know & Shop Now

For the entire month of May, Asian American Pacific Islander Month, or AAPI Month, celebrates the many contributions the AAPI community has made in society, especially in light of the rise in anti-Asian sentiments, discrimination, and hate crimes in recent years.

Stop AAPI Hate revealed in its most recent report that from March 19, 2020, to December 31, 2021, there were a total of 10,905 hate incidents against Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) persons, with women making up more than half of all incidents. During these unfortunate times, it’s important to educate yourself on the experiences many AAPI individuals face and donate to nonprofit organizations that enact change, on top of sharing resources through your platform that can help #StopAsianHate.

Another way to show love to the AAPI community is through shopping, as the ongoing pandemic resulted not only in increasing physical violence but now, many Asian-owned businesses are also experiencing a consequential loss of customers. Though this may seem a bit trivial in protecting our fellow neighbors and loved ones, actively purchasing from Asian-owned brands is a necessary step that supports business owners, builds much-needed solidarity, and so much more. Many of these brands are also donating their proceeds to organizations, like the W.O.W. Project and The Asian American Foundation.

We recommend you utilize your spending power to support AAPI-owned brands not just today but going forward, but with summer rapidly approaching, you might be looking for new styles for your upcoming getaways and going out ‘fits, or simply on the hunt for your next favorite statement piece. Check out 27 of our favorite emerging AAPI-owned fashion brands to shop from, featuring a range of must-have pieces and inclusive styles, ahead.

