Fashion
27 AAPI-Owned Emerging Fashion Brands To Know & Shop Now
For your summer wardrobe and beyond.
For the entire month of May, Asian American Pacific Islander Month, or AAPI Month, celebrates the many contributions the AAPI community has made in society, especially in light of the rise in anti-Asian sentiments, discrimination, and hate crimes in recent years.
Stop AAPI Hate revealed in its most recent report that from March 19, 2020, to December 31, 2021, there were a total of 10,905 hate incidents against Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) persons, with women making up more than half of all incidents. During these unfortunate times, it’s important to educate yourself on the experiences many AAPI individuals face and donate to nonprofit organizations that enact change, on top of sharing resources through your platform that can help #StopAsianHate.
Another way to show love to the AAPI community is through shopping, as the ongoing pandemic resulted not only in increasing physical violence but now, many Asian-owned businesses are also experiencing a consequential loss of customers. Though this may seem a bit trivial in protecting our fellow neighbors and loved ones, actively purchasing from Asian-owned brands is a necessary step that supports business owners, builds much-needed solidarity, and so much more. Many of these brands are also donating their proceeds to organizations, like the W.O.W. Project and The Asian American Foundation.
We recommend you utilize your spending power to support AAPI-owned brands not just today but going forward, but with summer rapidly approaching, you might be looking for new styles for your upcoming getaways and going out ‘fits, or simply on the hunt for your next favorite statement piece. Check out 27 of our favorite emerging AAPI-owned fashion brands to shop from, featuring a range of must-have pieces and inclusive styles, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Notte & Find Me Now’s newest necklace collaboration is made from freshwater pearls and was inspired by childhood nostalgia while honoring the immigration journey. On top of that, 50% of the net profit will be donated to the W.O.W Project NYC, which helps protect and grow Chinatown’s creative scene.
Bangkok-based accessories brand Pipatchara is known for its signature fringe leather Amu Bag, which is hand-knotted in a macrame pattern. We’re absolutely loving its lilac and sage green colorway, but the site also features a number of other hues to choose from.
We’ve never wanted a dress more than this mesh midi one from Korean-founded label Find Me Now. Teaming up with AAPI artist Gica Tam this month, the dress is inspired by how immigration has shaped a vast number of Asian identities. Best of all, 50% of the dress’ net profit will be donated to the W.O.W Project NYC.
Because there’s no better way to express your Filipino heritage through fashion than with a hoodie inspired by the musical heritage of Cebu, including works from Pilita Corrales’ Philippine Love Songs compilation album. Not to mention, your next favorite hoodie also comes in a contemporary Filipino graphic aesthetic.
We’re still loving the chunky ring trend this year and you can never have enough of them in your closet (or on your fingers). If you’re in need of new kitschy rings to cop, BonBonWhims’ Ling Bling Ring is its best-seller for a reason, made hand-dipped in colorful enamel and finished off with premium crystals.