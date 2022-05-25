India Roby
Courtesy of Find Me Now

Fashion

27 AAPI-Owned Emerging Fashion Brands To Know & Shop Now

For your summer wardrobe and beyond.

For the entire month of May, Asian American Pacific Islander Month, or AAPI Month, celebrates the many contributions the AAPI community has made in society, especially in light of the rise in anti-Asian sentiments, discrimination, and hate crimes in recent years.

Stop AAPI Hate revealed in its most recent report that from March 19, 2020, to December 31, 2021, there were a total of 10,905 hate incidents against Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) persons, with women making up more than half of all incidents. During these unfortunate times, it’s important to educate yourself on the experiences many AAPI individuals face and donate to nonprofit organizations that enact change, on top of sharing resources through your platform that can help #StopAsianHate.

Another way to show love to the AAPI community is through shopping, as the ongoing pandemic resulted not only in increasing physical violence but now, many Asian-owned businesses are also experiencing a consequential loss of customers. Though this may seem a bit trivial in protecting our fellow neighbors and loved ones, actively purchasing from Asian-owned brands is a necessary step that supports business owners, builds much-needed solidarity, and so much more. Many of these brands are also donating their proceeds to organizations, like the W.O.W. Project and The Asian American Foundation.

We recommend you utilize your spending power to support AAPI-owned brands not just today but going forward, but with summer rapidly approaching, you might be looking for new styles for your upcoming getaways and going out ‘fits, or simply on the hunt for your next favorite statement piece. Check out 27 of our favorite emerging AAPI-owned fashion brands to shop from, featuring a range of must-have pieces and inclusive styles, ahead.

NOTTE x FMN Gen Necklace
Notte & Find Me Now

Notte & Find Me Now’s newest necklace collaboration is made from freshwater pearls and was inspired by childhood nostalgia while honoring the immigration journey. On top of that, 50% of the net profit will be donated to the W.O.W Project NYC, which helps protect and grow Chinatown’s creative scene.

Sara Mule
JW Pei

Though known for its coveted handbags, the cult-favorite brand JW Pei recently launched a new collection of shoes and these lime green puffer mules are already in our shopping carts.

Tie Up Maxi Dress
abacaxi

This summer calls for nothing but color, and abacaxi’s vibrant maxi dress is bound to be your next going-out look. It comes in an ombré print and is also adorned with lacing details along both sides of the legs and at the neckline, showcasing skin in all the right places.

Maison Heart Locket Necklace I
Kinn

Everyone needs at least one locket in their jewelry collection, and Kinn’s Maison Gold Lockets is bound to be your forever family heirloom. You can also wear it blank or get it engraved with your signature letter.

ISLA MIDI SKIRT
LEZÉ THE LABEL

Lezé the Label’s fiery red midi skirt hugs you in all the right places. Even better, it’s made from a blend of recycled fishnets that wicks away moisture and offers a stretchy fit so you can move effortlessly and in style.

Sherry Dress
Nana Jacqueline

We’re always in search of our next going-out dress and Nana Jacqueline has an endless array of coquette-inspired styles. Right now, we have our eye on the brand’s Sherry Dress, a pink silk mini dress coming with a black lace bust.

MINI AMU FRINGES PURPLE-GREEN
Pipatchara

Bangkok-based accessories brand Pipatchara is known for its signature fringe leather Amu Bag, which is hand-knotted in a macrame pattern. We’re absolutely loving its lilac and sage green colorway, but the site also features a number of other hues to choose from.

CLASSIC NAME PLATE NAME NECKLACE (PICK YOUR LANGUAGE)
AARYAH

Made in New York City and India, Aaryah’s classic Name Necklace 14kt Letter Necklace can be personalized to commemorate your most memorable moments in life, in any language of your choosing.

Pointed Buckle Flat Slingbacks
Reike Nen

Slingback shoes will never go out of style, so add to your everyday outfit essentials with Reike Nen’s pointed-toe slingback flats in black leather, coming with an adjustable pin-buckle and ankle strap.

The V-Neck Ribbed Button Down Cardigan
State Cashmere

Sourced from Inner Mongolia, State Cashmere offers a range of ultra-plush wardrobe staples and it button-down V-neck cardigan will keep you warm for those chilly summer nights.

Flower Knot Short
Sundae School

Sundae School has teamed up with The Qi for perhaps the best matching set of the season. The California-based Korean label offers the linen top and short set in colorways like matcha and pink and comes with a knotted floral pattern and ruching at the waist.

LABADEE MINI TOTE
Svnr

Made by Chinese designer Christina Tung, Svnr’s handmade fishnet handbags are named after different beaches in Haiti, adorned with a range of multicolored shells and trinkets perfect for all of your upcoming travels and summer outings.

PHOEBE EARRING
Joeybaby

We love a good statement piece and Joeybaby’s solo Phoebe earring features an 18kt gold-plated paperclip chain decorated with freshwater pearls, a coin pendant, and a red enamel chili that’ll undoubtedly spice up any outfit on a hot summer day.

Gica x FMN Migration Mesh Midi Dress
Find Me Now

We’ve never wanted a dress more than this mesh midi one from Korean-founded label Find Me Now. Teaming up with AAPI artist Gica Tam this month, the dress is inspired by how immigration has shaped a vast number of Asian identities. Best of all, 50% of the dress’ net profit will be donated to the W.O.W Project NYC.

ARIA BELT BAG
Senreve

The fanny pack has never truly left our wardrobes as it’s both convenient and stylish, but maybe you need to upgrade with Senreve’s Aria Belt Bag. The sleek mini bag comes with lots of room and pockets and can be worn as a belt bag, a sling bag, a crossbody, or a clutch.

Oversized Long Sleeve Shirt
Almina

There’s always room in our closets for a classic button-down, if you ask me. This lightweight top from Almina has an oversized fit and can be paired with just about any of your go-to bottoms.

Butterfly Choker Necklace
Rellery

The 2000s-inspired butterfly motifs are having a moment right now, and luckily for us, Rellery offers this dreamy butterfly choker that can easily be layered or worn solo as a dainty statement piece.

Alma Strappy Knotted Thong Sandals
Charles & Keith

Elevate your summer going-out ‘fits with Charles & Keith’s strappy blue thong sandals, which not only come in this striking blue colorway but the knotted straps are bound to be a head-turner.

PHILIPPINE LOVE SONGS
Everpress

Because there’s no better way to express your Filipino heritage through fashion than with a hoodie inspired by the musical heritage of Cebu, including works from Pilita Corrales’ Philippine Love Songs compilation album. Not to mention, your next favorite hoodie also comes in a contemporary Filipino graphic aesthetic.

Shirin Skirt
NIA

In case you need to stock your closet with more maxi skirts this summer, we’d suggest shopping NIA’s poplin skirt with trendy cutouts at the waist.

LING BLING RINGS
BonBonWhims

We’re still loving the chunky ring trend this year and you can never have enough of them in your closet (or on your fingers). If you’re in need of new kitschy rings to cop, BonBonWhims’ Ling Bling Ring is its best-seller for a reason, made hand-dipped in colorful enamel and finished off with premium crystals.

Asterin Flare Leg Pants in Celestial Galaxy
Love Bonito

We’re ditching our denim jeans for more comfy styles this summer, but that doesn’t mean they still can’t be cute! We’re eyeing these flared leg pants from Singapore-based label Love Bonito, coming in this must-have celestial galaxy print.

Utility Tote in Maroon Nylon Satin
KkCo

ICYMI, oversized tote bags are back in style better than ever. This season, we’re looking to store all of our essentials in KkCo’s Utility Tote which comes in a gorgeous maroon colorway and is decorated in ruffles.

Dainty Crystal Handchain
Amyo

There’s always room in our closet for dainty accessories. This crystal hand chain from Amyo is destined to add just the right amount of sparkle to any outfit. Pair it with your favorite rings or wear it alone for the most delicate statement look.

Panda Dress
Allina Liu

Cottagecore hasn’t left our trend radar just yet and for summer, we’re opting for Allina Liu’s frilly Panda Dress, which comes with a pleated midi skirt and a high slit at the leg.

BABY HEART CLIP SET
Emi Jay

Based in Los Angeles, Emi Jay has your summer hair accessories game on lock! This season, we’re channeling our inner Olivia Rodrigo by opting for these baby heart claw clips and living out the 2000s beauty trend.

SILVER ORB BAG
KARA

Hailing from Los Angeles and Hong Kong, the cult-favorite accessories label Kara offers a range of going-out-worthy handbags, like this Silver Orb Bag made from reflective silver spheres woven together. In case you’re wondering, it fits your keys, wallet, and all iPhone sizes.