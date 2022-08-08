Maria Bobila
Carley Rae Jepsen for NYLON August 2022.
Vijat Mohindra

Fashion

‘70s-Era Disco Fashion Is The Latest Aesthetic We Can’t Get Enough Of

Tap into your inner disco diva.

fb
tw

One thing we all want to do for the rest of the summer? Go out dancing. The warm-weather months have seen an uptick in dance music releases, from Beyoncé’s Renaissance to Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind, so it’s no surprise that our wardrobes are a reflection of that, as we channel all things ‘70s and disco to help us get dressed for a night at the club.

Whether it’s a pair of statement boots (platforms, of course), a trendy catsuit, or some drama-filled opera-length gloves, the ultimate going-out ‘fit is all about tapping into your inner disco diva. Think Donna Summer, Grace Jones, and Diana Ross. Sparkling embellishments are a must, sunglasses at night are welcome, and anything that makes you stand out on the dance floor is very much preferred. If there’s one style tip to take from the ‘70s, it’s that anything that makes you feel (and look) good is always worth wearing.

Inspired by NYLON’s latest disco-inspired cover shoot starring Carly Rae Jepsen, we picked out the best ‘70s-style fashion items to stock up on for your next night out, below.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Compact Viscose Cape Sleeve Maxi Dress
Karen Millen

Want to take your dance floor outfit to the next level? Add a cape to your evening gown.

Knife Crepe Jersey Boots
Balenciaga

The ideal boots for the phrase “cut a rug.”

Rive Gauche Cat Sunglasses
Balenciaga

Wearing sunglasses at night is totally acceptable, especially with this Balenciaga pair.

Sequined Stretch Jersey Bodysuit
Alexandre Vauthier

Wear this sequined bodysuit solo for the ultimate night-out look, just like Carly, or pair it with hot pants or a sheer skirt.

Sapphire Rhinstones
Steve Madden

These sparkling boots will instantly light up the club.

Falan Sequined Cocktail Dress
Halston

A ‘70s-inspired shopping list wouldn’t be complete without a dress from Halston.

Circle Surface Ring With Diamonds
Established

A diamond-studded ring that embodies a disco ball? Yes, please.

Earrings
Chanel

Eye-catching earrings will instantly upgrade any party ensemble.

Nestly Boots
Dolce Vita

You’ll never stop dancing in these metallic boots.

Mock-Neck Sheer Lace Top
Balmain

Sheer lace tops will keep you cool — and stylish — all night long.

Metallic High Waist Slim Fit Jeans
Balmain

How can you not go dancing in these?

Silver Beam Earrings
Uncommon Matters

These simple silver earrings still pack a punch.

Ankle Boots
Iceberg

When people say “dancing shoes,” this is the pair that always comes to mind.

Fringe Trim Cutout Jumpsuit
PatBO x Alessandra Ambrosio

Catsuits are trending as a go-to going-out ‘fit right now, and this version is breezy and embellished, so you don’t have to give up style for comfort.

Vegan Leather Opera-Length Gloves
Wing + Weft

Bring some drama to your look with these opera-length gloves.

Bebe Platforms
Giuseppe Zanotti

Platform heels are a wardrobe essential at this point.

Chandelier Earrings
Yun Yun Sun

A ‘70s disco ensemble wouldn’t be complete without some chandelier earrings.