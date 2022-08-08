‘70s-Era Disco Fashion Is The Latest Aesthetic We Can’t Get Enough Of

One thing we all want to do for the rest of the summer? Go out dancing. The warm-weather months have seen an uptick in dance music releases, from Beyoncé’s Renaissance to Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind, so it’s no surprise that our wardrobes are a reflection of that, as we channel all things ‘70s and disco to help us get dressed for a night at the club.

Whether it’s a pair of statement boots (platforms, of course), a trendy catsuit, or some drama-filled opera-length gloves, the ultimate going-out ‘fit is all about tapping into your inner disco diva. Think Donna Summer, Grace Jones, and Diana Ross. Sparkling embellishments are a must, sunglasses at night are welcome, and anything that makes you stand out on the dance floor is very much preferred. If there’s one style tip to take from the ‘70s, it’s that anything that makes you feel (and look) good is always worth wearing.

Inspired by NYLON’s latest disco-inspired cover shoot starring Carly Rae Jepsen, we picked out the best ‘70s-style fashion items to stock up on for your next night out, below.

