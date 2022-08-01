Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

There’s no stopping Dua Lipa, as the singer has been keeping very busy, from dropping the second collection of her Flutur line with Puma to making her runway appearance for Balenciaga’s couture show. Over the summer, the Future Nostalgia singer has also been performing at a slew of music festivals, and it seems her go-to choice in wardrobe is none other than this year’s rising “going-out” trend: the sheer catsuit.

On Friday, July 29, the pop star performed in concert on the second day of Lollapalooza in Chicago, donning a shimmery black one-piece suit from Mugler, worn with matching gloves and black ankle boots. Just two days after her fiery performance, Lipa was soon spotted headlining at Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal, Québec, wearing a custom black jumpsuit adorned in a crystal leopard print from Italian fashion label Andreādamo.

Hailing from the disco era during the ‘60s and ‘70s, the catsuit trend has recently been reimagined in a number of ways, with designers opting for velvet and lace fabrics, as well as fun all-over prints. Many of our favorite celebrities have worn the one-piece trend, including Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber, among others. Summer still isn’t over yet and as we slowly make the transition into fall, perhaps we’ll see more of our must-watch style stars opting for the fitted, party-ready silhouette.

Gary Miller/FilmMagic/Getty Images Mark Horton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s matching date night outfits, Christine Quinn’s bikercore-inspired look, Zoey Deutch’s ruffled blue mini dress, and more.

Jhené Aiko

After announcing her pregnancy with Big Sean, Jhené Aiko has been showing off her baby bump in style, inspired by Rihanna’s maternity fashion takeover earlier this year. On Sunday, July 31, the R&B songstress shared via Instagram her latest #OOTD, sporting a black varsity jacket from the Gen-Z favorite brand Edikted, paired with a crochet bikini top, low-waist jeans, and white sandals.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has been enjoying her summer with a getaway documented on Instagram. In her latest ‘fit pic, the model-turned-entrepeneur wore a red gingham bikini from London-based label Fruity Booty and a custom “818” necklace from West Angel.

Vanessa Hudgens

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Vanessa Hudgens was spotted attending the 2022 LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event in Capri, Italy, dressed in a copper-colored custom Michael Kors gown with a long train that was hand-embroidered with more than two million recycled paillette sequins. Styled by Jason Bolden, Hudgens completed her outfit with metallic heels and diamond-studded jewelry pieces.

Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid’s off-duty style still remains unmatched. The supermodel was captured walking around New York City on Friday, July 29, wearing a mock-neck yellow-and-brown sleeveless zip-up with low-rise jeans and black boots, along with mini sunglasses and a black shoulder bag.

Christine Quinn

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn was recently photographed rocking the epitome of bikercore, wearing a vibrant yellow and black racecar tracksuit from Berlin-based fashion label Namilia. She also wore her look with matching boots, a yellow handbag, and black sunglasses.

Emma Chamberlain

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Internet star and “It” Girl Emma Chamberlain attended the opening of Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, wearing the brand’s black mini dress with black heels and a clutch in hand.

Iris Apatow

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The Bubble actress Iris Apatow was also in attendance at Louis Vuitton’s exhibition opening, opting for the fashion house’s ultra-cropped black top with a high-waisted white mini skirt, black heels, and a round monogram bag.

Jaden Smith

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Jaden Smith arrived at Louis Vuitton’s exhibition opening rocking a cropped floral button-up top with straight jeans, white sneakers, and the brand’s monogram hard shell briefcase.

Myha’la Herrold

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

NYLON’s July “It” Girl and Industry star Myha’la Herrold was spotted at Louis Vuitton’s exhibition opening wearing the brand’s patterned long-sleeve blouse with high-waisted white shorts and black pumps.

Zoey Deutch

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Zoey Deutch attended the premiere of her latest film Not Okay in New York wearing a ruffled blue mini gown from Elie Saab, adorned with a deep V-neck and styled with Manolo Blahnik “Hangisi” heels.

Keke Palmer

David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

On Thursday, July 28, Keke Palmer arrived at the premiere of Jordan Peele’s Nope opting for a lace green maxi gown with a feathered skirt from Valentino’s Pre-Fall 2022 “Promenade” collection.

Olivia Rodrigo

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

While attending the premiere for Season 3 of the hit Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in Los Angeles, Olivia Rodrigo was seen on the red carpet wearing a floral bodysuit and mini skirt by London-based designer Nensi Dojaka’s Spring 2022 collection. Styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, the “good 4 u” singer also wore sheer black tights from Wolford and platform heels, along with a couple of vintage jewelry pieces from Dior, including a leather and chain choker and a pair of the brand’s silver “Dior For Peace” earrings.

Taylour Paige

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last week, actress Taylour Paige was captured attending the premiere of Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick donning a fitted red vintage knit dress from Alaïa, along with black frames and Cartier jewelry, dressed by Kate Foley Osterweis and Studio And.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

PapCulture / BACKGRID

On Tuesday, July 26, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted leaving their late-night dinner date at Carbone in New York City. The Anti singer opted for a black silk corset top and matching leggings from Jean Paul Gaultier’s latest capsule collection with power stylist Lotta Volkova. She then finished her outfit with a long black leather trench coat styled with crystal-embellished slingback pumps from The Attico, sleek black shades, and a mini satin Dior Saddle bag.

The rapper was seen by Rih’s side wearing a blazer and knee-length navy blue shorts suit by Raf Simons, paired with a white graphic tee, black wrap-around sunglasses, and a pair of black and white Oxford shoes.