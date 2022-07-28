Olivia Rodrigo Returned To The Red Carpet In Vintage Dior Jewelry

After wrapping up her four-month-long global Sour tour, it seems Olivia Rodrigo has had little time to rest before kicking off her work schedule again, this time for the third season premiere of her show The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

While attending the red carpet event for the hit Disney+ show, which recently dropped a new season, the Wildcats reunited on the red carpet on Wednesday night. Held in Los Angeles, Rodrigo was seen posing and smiling alongside her fellow co-stars, even including a few photo opps with her former beau and “drivers license” inspiration Joshua Bassett.

For the occasion, the “good 4 u” songstress wore an all-black ensemble, including a floral bodysuit and mini skirt by London-based designer Nensi Dojaka’s Spring 2022 collection. With the help of her trusty stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, she paired her outfit with sheer black tights and platform heels, and accessorized the look with a couple of vintage jewelry pieces from Dior, including a leather and chain choker and a pair of the brand’s silver “Dior For Peace” earrings.

The HSMTMTS premiere had other celebrity stars in attendance, like Sofia Wylie and Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa, along with Modern Family actor Jessie Tyler Ferguson. But Rodrigo’s moment with Bassett has been a hot topic from the night. After a slew of rumors surrounding her breakup with her co-star last year — with singer and fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter recently addressing her side of the alleged “drivers license” love triangle in a new song — seeing the two together again was a pleasant surprise for fans.

While we catch up on HSMTMTS’ newly-released episodes, see Olivia Rodrigo’s full red carpet outfit, below.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images