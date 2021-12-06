Olivia Rodrigo Announces Global 'Sour Tour' Dates

Olivia Rodrigo is having quite the year. After releasing her debut-album Sour, winning three VMA’s (Best New Artist, Song of The Year, and Push Performance of The Year), and nabbing six Grammy nominations, the singer-songwriter has announced her first tour. Starting next spring, Rodrigo will perform live in venues throughout the United States and Europe.

This morning, Rodrigo shared the news of her upcoming tour on her social media platforms. The Sour Tour will celebrate Rodrigo’s hit-album of the same name, which was released on May 21st. The 11-track record is the singer's first, and mostly covers a painful breakup with her rumored ex-boyfriend and co-star Joshua Bassett (who has recently released an EP detailing his own version of their story). Upon its release, Rodrigo became a pop-punk megastar, receiving nods from music icons like Taylor Swift and Alanis Morissette while racking up millions of fans worldwide.

Joining Rodrigo on tour are three rising artists: Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Arabella Latham (who performs under the stage name Baby Queen), who will switch off as opening acts. Humberston — the youngest of the trio — is a British singer who released their first EP, The Walls Are Way Too Thin, on November 12th. Earlier this year Abrams dropped her EP titled, Minor on July 14th. Meanwhile, Baby Queen is a South African singer who debuted her first full-album The Yearbook on September 3rd.

Tickets for the Sour tour go on sale this Friday (December 10th) at 10am local time. You can purchase tickets directly through the singers website, and register for early access. The highly-anticipated event kicks off on April 2nd in San Francisco and concludes on July 4th in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Look below to see when Rodrigo will visit a venue near you!

Tour Dates

April 2nd - San Francisco, CA / Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 5th - Portland, OR / Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

April 6th - Seattle, WA / WaMu Theater

April 7th - Vancouver, Canada / Doug Mitchel Thunder Sports Centre

April 9th - Salt Lake City, UT / UCCU Center

April 11th - Denver, CO / Mission Ballroom

April 12th - Denver, CO / Mission Ballroom

April 14th - Minneapolis, MO / The Armory

April 15th - Chicago, IL / Aragon Ballroom

April 19th - Milwaukee, WI / Eagles Ballroom

April 20th - Chesterfield, MO / The Factory

April 22nd - Cincinnati, OH / The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 23rd - Detroit, MI / Masonic Temple Theatre

April 26th - New York, NY / Radio City Music Hall

April 27th - New York, NY / Radio City Music Hall

April 29th - Toronto, Canada / Massey Hall

April 30th - Toronto, Canada / Massey Hall

May 3rd - Boston, MA / Roadrunner

Mary 4th - Washington, DC / Anthem

May 6th - Philadelphia, PA / The Met Philadelphia

May 7th - Philadelphia, PA / The Met Philadelphia

May 9th - Atlanta, GA / Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10th - Nashville, TN / Grand Ole Opry House

May 12th - Houston, TX / 713 Music Hall

May 13th - Austin, TX / Moody Amphitheater

May 14th - Irving, TX / Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 17th - Phoenix, AZ / Arizona Federal Theatre

May 18th - San Diego, CA / The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

May 20th - Las Vegas, NV / Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan

May 21st - Santa Barbara, CA / Santa Barbara Bowl

May 24th - Los Angeles, CA / Greek Theatre

May 25th - Los Angeles, CA / Greek Theatre

June 11th - Hamburg, Germany / Stadtpark

June 13th - Zurich, Switzerland / Halle 622

June 16th - Milan, Italy / Fabrique

June 18th - Cologne, Germany / Palladium

June 19th - Brussels, Belgium / Forest National

June 21st - Paris, France / Zénith

June 22nd - Amsterdam, Netherlands / AFAS Live

June 29th - Cork, Ireland / Live At The Marquee

June 30th - Dublin, Ireland / Fairview Park

July 2nd - Glasgow, United Kingdom / O2 Academy Glasgow

July 3rd - Manchester, United Kingdom / O2 Apollo Manchester

July 4th - Birmingham, United Kingdom / 02 Academy Birmingham