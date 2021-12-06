Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo Announces Global 'Sour Tour' Dates
Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen will join as tour openers.
Olivia Rodrigo is having quite the year. After releasing her debut-album Sour, winning three VMA’s (Best New Artist, Song of The Year, and Push Performance of The Year), and nabbing six Grammy nominations, the singer-songwriter has announced her first tour. Starting next spring, Rodrigo will perform live in venues throughout the United States and Europe.
This morning, Rodrigo shared the news of her upcoming tour on her social media platforms. The Sour Tour will celebrate Rodrigo’s hit-album of the same name, which was released on May 21st. The 11-track record is the singer's first, and mostly covers a painful breakup with her rumored ex-boyfriend and co-star Joshua Bassett (who has recently released an EP detailing his own version of their story). Upon its release, Rodrigo became a pop-punk megastar, receiving nods from music icons like Taylor Swift and Alanis Morissette while racking up millions of fans worldwide.
Joining Rodrigo on tour are three rising artists: Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Arabella Latham (who performs under the stage name Baby Queen), who will switch off as opening acts. Humberston — the youngest of the trio — is a British singer who released their first EP, The Walls Are Way Too Thin, on November 12th. Earlier this year Abrams dropped her EP titled, Minor on July 14th. Meanwhile, Baby Queen is a South African singer who debuted her first full-album The Yearbook on September 3rd.
Tickets for the Sour tour go on sale this Friday (December 10th) at 10am local time. You can purchase tickets directly through the singers website, and register for early access. The highly-anticipated event kicks off on April 2nd in San Francisco and concludes on July 4th in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Look below to see when Rodrigo will visit a venue near you!
Tour Dates
April 2nd - San Francisco, CA / Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 5th - Portland, OR / Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
April 6th - Seattle, WA / WaMu Theater
April 7th - Vancouver, Canada / Doug Mitchel Thunder Sports Centre
April 9th - Salt Lake City, UT / UCCU Center
April 11th - Denver, CO / Mission Ballroom
April 12th - Denver, CO / Mission Ballroom
April 14th - Minneapolis, MO / The Armory
April 15th - Chicago, IL / Aragon Ballroom
April 19th - Milwaukee, WI / Eagles Ballroom
April 20th - Chesterfield, MO / The Factory
April 22nd - Cincinnati, OH / The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 23rd - Detroit, MI / Masonic Temple Theatre
April 26th - New York, NY / Radio City Music Hall
April 27th - New York, NY / Radio City Music Hall
April 29th - Toronto, Canada / Massey Hall
April 30th - Toronto, Canada / Massey Hall
May 3rd - Boston, MA / Roadrunner
Mary 4th - Washington, DC / Anthem
May 6th - Philadelphia, PA / The Met Philadelphia
May 7th - Philadelphia, PA / The Met Philadelphia
May 9th - Atlanta, GA / Coca-Cola Roxy
May 10th - Nashville, TN / Grand Ole Opry House
May 12th - Houston, TX / 713 Music Hall
May 13th - Austin, TX / Moody Amphitheater
May 14th - Irving, TX / Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 17th - Phoenix, AZ / Arizona Federal Theatre
May 18th - San Diego, CA / The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
May 20th - Las Vegas, NV / Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan
May 21st - Santa Barbara, CA / Santa Barbara Bowl
May 24th - Los Angeles, CA / Greek Theatre
May 25th - Los Angeles, CA / Greek Theatre
June 11th - Hamburg, Germany / Stadtpark
June 13th - Zurich, Switzerland / Halle 622
June 16th - Milan, Italy / Fabrique
June 18th - Cologne, Germany / Palladium
June 19th - Brussels, Belgium / Forest National
June 21st - Paris, France / Zénith
June 22nd - Amsterdam, Netherlands / AFAS Live
June 29th - Cork, Ireland / Live At The Marquee
June 30th - Dublin, Ireland / Fairview Park
July 2nd - Glasgow, United Kingdom / O2 Academy Glasgow
July 3rd - Manchester, United Kingdom / O2 Apollo Manchester
July 4th - Birmingham, United Kingdom / 02 Academy Birmingham