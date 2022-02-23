Dua Lipa & A$AP Rocky To Headline The Osheaga Festival

Montreal’s Osheaga Festival is back! The three day pop-music weekend will return this summer, with a stacked lineup of performers.

This year’s headliners are A$AP Rocky, Foo Fighters, and Dua Lipa. Each artist will conclude a night of the festival with an exciting performance at the largest stage. The concert schedule for the Osheaga Festival has not been released yet, but according to the event website, a day-by-day breakdown will be posted two weeks before the event begins.

With concerts rotating between three stages, and an endless array of sets to choose from, the highly-anticipated event is gearing up to be a highlight of the season. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Osheaga Music Festival, including concert dates, performers, and how to buy tickets.

Osheaga Festival Dates and Location

The 2022 Osheaga music festival kicks off on July 29th and concludes on July 31st. The event will take place at Parc Jean-Drapue.

Osheaga Festival Lineup

Throughout the three-day event, attendees will have the chance to see over 30 performances.

The current lineup includes: The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Burna Boy, Machine Gun Kelly, Khruangbin, Charli XCX, IDLES, The Kid Laroi, Big Sean, girl in red, Turnstile, Bleachers, 100 gecs, Cordae, Tove Lo, PinkPantheress, Local Natives, Men I Trust, Beabadoobee, Freddie Gibbs, BIA, slowthai, Ashnikko, Tinashe, Lucy Dacus, Wet Leg, Pi’erre Bourne, King Hannah, Sampa the Great, Pierre Kwenders, and more.

Osheaga Festival Tickets

Though the festival is many months away, anyone interested in the event can start buying tickets now. Weekend passes are currently available on the Osheaga Festival website. Meanwhile, single day tickets will be available to purchase on Friday, February 25th starting at noon.

Prices range from $375 (Canadian dollars) for general admission, to $3820 for a “Gold Table” pass. The latter will give you access to the Casino de Montréal Terrace, which provides exclusive views of the Bell River and Coors Light Mountain Stages. It also includes a private table, beverage access, private washrooms, and fast-lane entry onto the festival grounds.

You can follow the Osheaga Festival’s Twitter account for more updates as the concert-event approaches.