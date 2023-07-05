PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 5: Cardi B is seen leaving her hotel on July 5, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo b...
MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Fashion

Cardi B, Sydney Sweeney, And More Celebrity Sightings At Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

All of our favorite stars are showing up and showing out for the most exciting fashion shows of the season.

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is still underway —running from July 3-6— and it’s transporting us to the bank of the river Seine and to the Chateau de Chantilly. Alongside gowns from some of the industry’s most luxury brands (think Valentino, Giorgio Armani, Chanel, and Jean Paul Gaultier) the week also brings out celebrities from far and wide to bask in the extravagance of it all.

From Florence Pugh debuting a new pink buzzcut at the Valentino show to Camila Cabello and Maisie Williams wearing matching gowns at the Iris Van Herpen show, there’s no denying that there are just as many notable fashion moments happening in the front row as there are on the catwalk. Ahead, some of the most iconic celebrity attendees of this year’s Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Florence Pugh

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Florence Pugh at Valentino

Sydney Sweeney

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney at Armani Privé

Cardi B

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Cardi B at Jean Paul Gaultier

Laura Dern and Emma Thompson

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laura Dern and Emma Thompson at Armani Privé

Joey King

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Joey King at Elie Saab

Kate Hudson

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Hudson at Armani Privé

Emma Chamberlain

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain at Valentino Haute

Kendrick Lamar

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar at Chanel

Heidi Klum

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Heidi Klum at Jean Paul Gaultier

Lupita Nyong'o

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o at Chanel

Camila Cabello

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Camila Cabello Stéphane Rolland

Camila Morrone

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camila Morrone at Chanel

Alessandra Ambrosio

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio Armani Privé

Margaret Qualley

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley at Chanel

Offset

Julien Lienard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Offset and Cardi B at Balenciaga

Maisie Williams

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maisie Williams at Thom Browne

Tracee Ellis Ross

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross at Schiaparelli

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman attends the Dior show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023.Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Natalie Portman Christian Dior

Saint Jhn

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Saint Jhn at Valentino

Zoe Saldana

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana at Christian Dior