Cardi B, Sydney Sweeney, And More Celebrity Sightings At Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is still underway —running from July 3-6— and it’s transporting us to the bank of the river Seine and to the Chateau de Chantilly. Alongside gowns from some of the industry’s most luxury brands (think Valentino, Giorgio Armani, Chanel, and Jean Paul Gaultier) the week also brings out celebrities from far and wide to bask in the extravagance of it all.
From Florence Pugh debuting a new pink buzzcut at the Valentino show to Camila Cabello and Maisie Williams wearing matching gowns at the Iris Van Herpen show, there’s no denying that there are just as many notable fashion moments happening in the front row as there are on the catwalk. Ahead, some of the most iconic celebrity attendees of this year’s Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.