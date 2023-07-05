Cardi B, Sydney Sweeney, And More Celebrity Sightings At Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is still underway —running from July 3-6— and it’s transporting us to the bank of the river Seine and to the Chateau de Chantilly. Alongside gowns from some of the industry’s most luxury brands (think Valentino, Giorgio Armani, Chanel, and Jean Paul Gaultier) the week also brings out celebrities from far and wide to bask in the extravagance of it all.

From Florence Pugh debuting a new pink buzzcut at the Valentino show to Camila Cabello and Maisie Williams wearing matching gowns at the Iris Van Herpen show, there’s no denying that there are just as many notable fashion moments happening in the front row as there are on the catwalk. Ahead, some of the most iconic celebrity attendees of this year’s Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Florence Pugh Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Florence Pugh at Valentino

Sydney Sweeney Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney at Armani Privé

Cardi B Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images Cardi B at Jean Paul Gaultier

Laura Dern and Emma Thompson Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Laura Dern and Emma Thompson at Armani Privé

Joey King Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Joey King at Elie Saab

Kate Hudson Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate Hudson at Armani Privé

Emma Chamberlain Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain at Valentino Haute

Kendrick Lamar WWD/WWD/Getty Images Kendrick Lamar at Chanel

Heidi Klum Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Heidi Klum at Jean Paul Gaultier

Lupita Nyong'o Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o at Chanel

Camila Cabello Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Camila Cabello Stéphane Rolland

Camila Morrone Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Camila Morrone at Chanel

Alessandra Ambrosio Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio Armani Privé

Margaret Qualley Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Margaret Qualley at Chanel

Offset Julien Lienard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Offset and Cardi B at Balenciaga

Maisie Williams Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maisie Williams at Thom Browne

Tracee Ellis Ross Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross at Schiaparelli

Natalie Portman Natalie Portman attends the Dior show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Natalie Portman Christian Dior

Saint Jhn Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Saint Jhn at Valentino