Just one week after Kourtney and Travis legally tied the knot at a Santa Barbara courthouse on Sunday, May 15, the Calabasas sweethearts finally had an official wedding ceremony this past weekend, held at a castle in Portofino, Italy. The intimate ceremony was very much a family affair and took place over the course of three nights, with all of the Kardashian-Jenners, as well as Barker’s family and the couple’s closest friends, in attendance.

Luckily for the newlyweds, a majority of the wedding was made possible courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana, who also happened to dress the family throughout the weekend. (Perhaps the Kardashian-Jenners forgave Stefano Gabbana for calling them “the most cheap people in the world” on Instagram in 2018.)

The duo exchanged their vows with Kourtney donning a custom white corseted mini dress paired with a long, lace veil embroidered with the Virgin Mary — an homage to her now-husband’s head tattoo. Travis also wore a sleek black tuxedo from the Italian fashion house.

In typical Kardashian-Jenner fashion, there were a lot of looks to see even in just a span of a couple of days. Catch up on all the outfits from Kourtney and Travis’ weekend festivities as they celebrated along the Italian coast, ahead.

Dinner Party at Ristorante Puny on Friday, May 20: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker NINO/GC Images/Getty Images The wedding weekend kicked off with a family dinner at Ristorante Puny in Portofino, Italy.

Lunch at Abbey of San Fruttuoso on Saturday, May 21: Khloe Kardashian NINO/GC Images/Getty Images The family’s Italian adventure continued with lunch at Abbey of San Fruttuoso and more Dolce & Gabbana looks.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Dinner at Villa San Bartolomeo on Saturday, May 21: Kris Jenner Instagram/Kris Jenner Later that evening, the family made an outfit change for dinner at Villa San Bartolomeo the night before the big day.

Shopping on Sunday, May 22: Kim Kardashian NINO/GC Images/Getty Images On Sunday, the family enjoyed a relaxing morning and early afternoon — Kim Kardashian even took daughter North and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope out for gelato — before getting glam for the highly anticipated ceremony.

The Wedding on Sunday, May 22: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian For their third (and final) wedding, Kourtney wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda corseted mini dress, which took inspiration from 1960s Italian lingerie, along with tulle evening gloves and white lace-covered heels. “Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way,” Kardashian told Vogue.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney’s long veil featured religious imagery and text that paid tribute to Barker’s tattoos.

Kris Jenner Instagram/Kris Jenner Alta Moda dress by @dolcegabbana

The Wedding After Party on Sunday, May 22: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Instagram/@steph_shep For the wedding after party, Travis and Kourtney changed out of there ceremony looks into matching white leather jackets, featuring “The Barkers” written on the back. Kourtney also wore a black version of her wedding mini dress with sheer thigh-high stockings.

