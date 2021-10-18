Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Best Couple Fashion Moments

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are finally engaged and we’ve never been happier. After confirming their relationship at the beginning of 2021, the pop-punk power couple has since been inseparable. The #Kravis duo is often seen in coordinating gothcore-leaning, punk-inspired outfits, filled with all-black ensembles, leather jackets, band tees, and more.

Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement by walking through some of their best fashion moments from this year, ahead.