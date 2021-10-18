India Roby
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gondola ride in Venice, Italy - 30 Aug 2021
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Best Couple Fashion Moments

Kravis forever!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are finally engaged and we’ve never been happier. After confirming their relationship at the beginning of 2021, the pop-punk power couple has since been inseparable. The #Kravis duo is often seen in coordinating gothcore-leaning, punk-inspired outfits, filled with all-black ensembles, leather jackets, band tees, and more.

Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement by walking through some of their best fashion moments from this year, ahead.

2021, Nobu in Malibu

One of many dates to Nobu, Kardashian wore a graphic tee, black jacket, and black pants. Barker also kept it simple and wore a dark brown jacket adorned in pins.

