Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Had A Secret Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas over Grammys weekend, according to TMZ. The outlet is reporting that the pair tied the knot in the middle of the night at a wedding chapel around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, hours after Barker performed live at the awards show.

The private ceremony was officiated by an Elvis impersonator. There were no photographers allowed — just Kardashian and Barker’s — and they had a marriage license ready to go.

This will reportedly be the first of “several” other celebrations for the couple’s nuptials.

Barker asked Kardashian to marry him back in October, on the beach surrounded by friends and family. This is Barker’s third marriage, and Kardashian’s first. The couple recently hinted at trying to conceive a child together in the trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians.