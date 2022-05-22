Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Wed Again In An Italian Castle

Calabasas lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker held an official wedding ceremony over the weekend, at a castle in Portofino, Italy. It was a family affair, with all of the Kardashian-Jenners all attending as well as much of Barker’s family, including his children. The entire wedding party wore Dolce & Gabbana, who outfitted the family over the course of the weekend.

For the ceremony, Kardashian wore a D&G white mini dress with a cathedral-length lace veil embroidered with the Virgin Mary. Barker wore a D&G black tuxedo.

Kardashian and Barker were family friends (and neighbors) for several years before they finally started dating during the pandemic. They got engaged at the beach in October of 2021, and had an impromptu, unofficial practice wedding in a chapel in Las Vegas over Grammys weekend — Elvis impersonator and all.

They officially tied the knot in front of a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 16, 2022, with bride and groom driving off into the sunset in a black lowrider with a “just married” sign attached to the grill. It seems the couple couldn’t wait to make their nuptials official, as only Kardashians grandmother and Barker’s father were in attendance.