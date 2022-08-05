ICYMI: The American Girl renaissance is upon us, following a slew of viral memes over the past couple of months. On top of living in a hyper-nostalgia era, many are going back to the joys of their childhood roots and this includes the select few lucky people in the world who have finally dug up their old American Girl dolls again.

From celebrating their birthdays at its branded café to indulging in the store’s how-to book guides, the American Girl aesthetic has returned as not just funny and quirky commentary on the state of our world but recently, it’s slowly charting as the latest source of style inspiration. Plus, the #AmericanGirl hashtag on TikTok currently has over 1.1 billion views, with users giving a tour of their beloved doll’s playhouse, doing hair tutorials, and recreating their doll’s outfits.

If you aren’t yet convinced that the American Girl takeover has become a rising trend, a few of our must-watch style stars and the internet’s biggest influencers have recently been seen sporting their dolls, including none other than global pop star Olivia Rodrigo. While out in New York City during her now-recently-ended Sour tour, the 19-year-old posted on Instagram back in April of her latest visit to the American Girl restaurant at Rockefeller Plaza, dining with her best friend and sitting next to a doll. She also was seen with her very own doll in hand, coordinating in matching mini skirts.

The American Girl has definitely become one of the most fun trends this year and if you’re looking to channel your own inner American Girl doll, see seven of our favorite outfit ideas featuring aesthetics like cottagecore, ‘60s mod, and more, ahead.

American Girl Doll Outfit Idea No. 1: Molly’s Camp Gowonagin Uniform

The 1944 doll Molly McIntire undoubtedly has some of the best outfits we’ve seen on a mini human being. Aside from her pleated skirts and cable knit sweaters, Molly also can dress casually at times, especially when she’s on duty in her Camp Gowonagin uniform. While not all of us are lucky to lead a group of children through the wilderness, we’re so here for the impractical camp counselor look, and it’s even better to glam it up a bit with some Y2K influences.

American Girl Doll Outfit Idea No. 2: Melody’s ‘60-Inspired Mod Mini Dress

Who knew an Easter Sunday church outfit could be so stylish? American Girl’s 1964 Melody Ellison doll knows exactly how to turn any look into a fashion statement. This spring-inspired ‘fit is a go-to outfit idea by opting for a vibrant pleated green dress. You can pair your itty-bitty mini with some funky Mary Jane shoes and frilly white socks.

American Girl Doll Outfit Idea No. 3: Truly Me’s Emo-Punk Outfit

American Girl has been a pioneer in letting young girls discover their personal style, especially through their Truly Me doll collection. This particular doll (#92) is seriously a stylish one, as she dons quite an emo-punk ‘fit (she sounds just like me as a teenager). Whether you’re rediscovering your emo phase or looking to get into Gen Z’s pop-punk revival, you can embody just that in a chunky sweater dress of your own. Dress your outfit in a colorful beanie, a holographic fanny pack, and of course, Dr. Martens boots.

American Girl Doll Outfit Idea No. 4: Julie’s ‘70s Groovy Denim Look

As seen on American Girl’s website, Julie Albright is your favorite hippie next door, and even better, she knows exactly when Mercury is in retrograde. Hailing from the hills of San Francisco, the 1974 doll has a groovy sense of style that, luckily for us, can be easily replicated. If you can’t find an embroidered vest and flared jean set like Julie’s Pinball outfit, you can instead match with a denim jumpsuit, styled with a pair of eclectic platform sandals and a floppy Cabbie hat.

American Girl Doll Outfit Idea No. 5: Nanea’s Beach-Ready Look

1941’s Nanea Mitchell exudes the OG Coconut Girl vibes before it was even a thing on TikTok. When she’s not prepping for a luau or dancing hula, the Oahu native is often seen hitting the waves at a nearby beach. Though wearing a swimsuit everywhere isn’t the most practical, we’ve instead curated a similar outfit that still embodies the island aesthetic, like a matching bralette-and-short set, a floral button-down, and platform sandals.

American Girl Doll Outfit Idea No. 6: Kira’s Gorpcore Style

American Girl’s Kira Bailey is one of the brand’s few international darlings, reigning from the down south island of Australia. The blonde beauty is out spending her summers at a wildlife sanctuary with her family and caring for wounded animals, which means she’s also prepped in her go-to outdoor gear. Channel Kira’s gorpcore-inspired outfit by sporting a pair of khaki shorts styled with a protective puffer vest and a tie-dye hoodie for those chilly nights. You can also opt for chunky hiking boots and comfy high-ankle socks.

American Girl Doll Outfit Idea No. 7: Frilly Cottagecore Galore

The cottagecore aesthetic is still at the top of our trend radar and it seems like we’ll never get enough of ruffled dresses, floral silhouettes, and super pink styles. American Girl’s collaboration with LoveShackFancy can also be worn IRL, like its flower-studded mini dress. You can also add a bit of glam to the outfit with any knit crochet handbag of your choice, though we love Lirika Matoshi’s teddy shoulder bag, and then finish the look off with a pair of pink canvas sneakers.