Copelyn Bengel
Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

Fashion

17 Fashion Finds To Channel A “Coconut Girl” Summer

Time for a colorful, tropical, and carefree look.

Back for another round of warm-weather dressing, TikTok’s favorite summer aesthetic “Coconut Girl” is characterized by clothes made with tropical floral patterns, colorful crochet, and bright hues. There’s a sense of nostalgia to the look that feels like an ode to the days of puka-shell necklaces from your Hawaiian family vacation or Aquamarine’s youthful, beachy vibes. Plus, mixing maximal colors and prints for a bright beach-day outfit is in line with the trend’s positive attitude.

There’s also some escapism that comes with summertime and vacation mode, too. The “Coconut Girl” aesthetic brings that to life through Hawaiian-hibiscus print, crochet bags, floral bucket hats, shell jewelry, and statement shades. And while you could wear them all separately for a more relaxed take, the point of the stylish look is to effortlessly combine them for a grade-school type of carefreeness.

The genesis of this aesthetic isn’t just in optimism but also in Y2K trends and the era’s best cultural references. Early-aughts staples, like Billabong, Roxy, and Delia*s, or beach-based shows like The O.C., Blue Crush, Zoey 101 are consistent with throwback surfer-girl energy.

Although the root of this way of dressing is a nod to nostalgia, plenty of today’s brands are offering modern takes on these pieces. Whether it be shell earrings from Éliou or floral shorts from Em on Holiday, this fresh-faced aesthetic is even more fun to shop than ever. Keep scrolling to shop the clothes and accessories that define summer’s “Coconut Girl” trend.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

HAPPY HAWAII KNIT SHORTS - OLIVE
Em on Holiday

These bright printed bike shorts are the ideal modern way to wear the trend. Pair with a cropped white T-shirt and bikini top for a hot summer day.

Azure Earring
éliou

This handcrafted shell earring is the cutest addition to your ear stack or can be worn as an asymmetrical one-off for a kitschy look.

Dakota Flatform, Black/White Daisy
Lisa Says Gah

A Y2K staple (the flatform), comes in a floral print with a muted colorway to match all your summer looks.

Trina Tank
Colin Locascio

This statement tank is complete with multi-colored, 3D flowers that make for the most fun, maximal summer top.

MINI FRINGE - Hibiscos
Petit Kouraj

In bright orange and hot pink, this fringe crochet bag is a vibrant addition to your summer closet.

Palmer Floral Strapless Tube Dress
Frankie's Bikinis

To make all your early-aughts dreams come true, this tube dress is in a tropical print with a ruched detail on top.

Dolly / Lavender
Indy

To up your maximal print game, top your look off with these adorable checker-print glasses.

POOL TROPICAL TOPICS HIBISCUS CAMI TOP
DollsKill

This spaghetti strap tank is the perfect partner for your puka shell necklace and low-rise mini.

Mini Wildflower Pinky Promise Ring
Notte Jewelry

Nostalgia and modernity combine perfectly with these candy-like rings covered in colorful wildflowers.

V-Neck Halter Baby Doll Swim Top
Garage Clothing

The grooviest halter top brings back Y2K energy, from its zany print to split-front silhouette.

Greg Sandal
Brother Vellies

Of course, the summer aesthetic wouldn’t be complete without an easy slide and this one comes in pretty pink suede.

Tropical Flowers Mini Shorts
Cider

These printed shorts can serve many functions in your summer closet. Wear with a floral bikini top or pair down with a cut-off white tank and sandals.

CHESKO - SUNFLOWER
Poppy Lissiman

These monochromatic shades come in sunshine yellow to top off your bright fit.

HOLIDAY BUCKET - VIOLET BLOOM
Lack of Color

Protect your skin with this wide-brimmed bucket hat in a lavender floral.

Flamingo Tartare Cabana
Tombolo

In a light pink terry, this cabana shirt is a lively, tomboyish way to do the trend.

CARINA BAG MULTI
Nannacay

This rainbow catch-all has a pretty, wide crochet pattern and a slouchy hobo silhouette.

Sunset Crochet Slide Sandal
Farm Rio

These easy but bright slides adds a boost of color to your simple or maximal summer looks.