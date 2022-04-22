Back for another round of warm-weather dressing, TikTok’s favorite summer aesthetic “Coconut Girl” is characterized by clothes made with tropical floral patterns, colorful crochet, and bright hues. There’s a sense of nostalgia to the look that feels like an ode to the days of puka-shell necklaces from your Hawaiian family vacation or Aquamarine’s youthful, beachy vibes. Plus, mixing maximal colors and prints for a bright beach-day outfit is in line with the trend’s positive attitude.

There’s also some escapism that comes with summertime and vacation mode, too. The “Coconut Girl” aesthetic brings that to life through Hawaiian-hibiscus print, crochet bags, floral bucket hats, shell jewelry, and statement shades. And while you could wear them all separately for a more relaxed take, the point of the stylish look is to effortlessly combine them for a grade-school type of carefreeness.

The genesis of this aesthetic isn’t just in optimism but also in Y2K trends and the era’s best cultural references. Early-aughts staples, like Billabong, Roxy, and Delia*s, or beach-based shows like The O.C., Blue Crush, Zoey 101 are consistent with throwback surfer-girl energy.

Although the root of this way of dressing is a nod to nostalgia, plenty of today’s brands are offering modern takes on these pieces. Whether it be shell earrings from Éliou or floral shorts from Em on Holiday, this fresh-faced aesthetic is even more fun to shop than ever. Keep scrolling to shop the clothes and accessories that define summer’s “Coconut Girl” trend.

