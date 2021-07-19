Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Following her viral online moment for carrying a machete in the woods, Ashley Olsen made a rare public appearance out in New York City over the weekend on a date night with her boyfriend, Louis Eisner. For their dinner at Balthazar, Olsen stayed true to her signature aesthetic, wearing an all-black look (sans machete) with a matching bag and sandals from The Row.

Olsen and Eisner, an artist, have been reportedly dating since as early as 2017 with their first outing together as a couple at the Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden in October of that same year. Since then, they’ve been extremely low-key with only a few public sightings, which explains why there was so much chatter on the internet about Olsen (and her machete and beer). The recent photo was actually shared by Eisner himself on his Instagram Stories, and while that particular post only lived online for 24 hours, it’s still living in our heads rent-free — and probably will forever.

Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID

Ahead, check out of the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Juno Temple in Versace, Zendaya in Moschino, and more.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones attended the 2021 South Bank Sky Arts Awards in London in a matching checkered set from Chanel.

Celeste

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Also at the 2021 South Bank Sky Arts Awards in London, Celeste wore a corseted gown from Vivienne Westwood Couture.

Symone, Gigi Goode, and Rosy Thorn

Courtesy of CANN/BFA

Drag Race stars Symone and Gigi Goode, and Rosy Thorn, attended the launch party of cannabis drink company CANN’s Hi Boy and their campaign in Los Angeles. Symone wore a vintage Christian Dior dress from Lidow Archive, while Gigi was dressed in a custom outfit by Kristi Geggie and Rosy wore a bright green cutout mini dress.

Charlotte Lawrence

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charlotte Lawrence attended the Ted Lasso second season premiere wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Juno Temple

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ted Lasso star Juno Temple is getting in on the Versace platform heels trend with her full designer look at the show’s season two premiere.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan promoted the newest season of her show Never Have I Ever in a bright yellow dress from Oscar de la Renta.

Gigi Hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid wore her best monochrome outfit from Victoria Beckham, paired with Jacquie Aiche jewelry, Bottega Veneta shoes, a Prada bag, and Vogue Eyewear sunglasses, while walking around SoHo in New York.

Leomie Anderson

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leomie Anderson is giving us major going-out style inspiration in an Area crystal bra top and statement jeans at Winnie Harlow’s PrettyLittleThing event in Los Angeles.

Alexa Chung

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Chung paired her Alessandra Rich printed mini-dress with gold heels and her brand new Mulberry bag collaboration at a lunch event in London.

Kiana Madeira

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kiana Madeira wore a pink suit from Alberta Ferretti with white boots to the Fear Street Part 3: 1666 premiere.

Teyana Taylor

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor celebrated her “Sexiest Woman Alive” title from Maxim with a party in Los Angeles, wearing a mesh black dress over a two-piece.

Kali Uchis

Victor Chavez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kali Uchis arrived at the 2021 MTV MIAW Awards in Mexico City wearing an all-leopard look with a large statement bow in the back.

Kesha

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kesha attended the Pig premiere in Los Angeles wearing a black thong bodysuit underneath a sheer evening gown by Nikita Karizma and sandals by Le Silla.

Lorde

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Keeping up with her “Solar Power” aesthetic, Lorde wore a yellow dress from Kenzo with multicolored strappy heels and Mejuri jewelry to appear on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Zendaya

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Zendaya channeled her Space Jam: A New Legacy character Lola Bunny for the film’s red carpet premiere. Her look included a colorful Moschino matching set, white pumps, and a high ponytail.