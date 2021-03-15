As one of the most anticipated red carpet appearances at the 2021 Grammys, Bad Bunny (née Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) did not disappoint. Dressed in a full Burberry by Riccardo Tisci look, Bonnie Clyde “Shy Guy” frames, Departamento boots in collaboration with Premiata, and accessorized with an endearing yellow sunflower, the Puerto Rican artist worked with his longtime stylist Storm Pablo to create his awards ceremony look.

“Riccardo Tisci is doing amazing things right now with Burberry,” Pablo tells NYLON. “I especially loved the beanie with ears, that made the outfit complete.”

The Grammy Awards show was a lot different than last year. As one of the first semi-virtual live events since the pandemic started, Pablo was tasked with dressing Bad Bunny at a slower pace. “I really enjoyed having more time to dig in and think through the creative process instead of rushing through important decisions,” he reflects.

But his work still came with its own unique set of challenges — especially when it came to styling Bad Bunny and fellow Latin trap star Jhay Cortez for their duet performance of “Dákiti.” “There was no live audience, which is a bummer in so many different ways,” adds Pablo. “My job then became to answer the question, ‘How can their style give people the same kind of feeling they would get if they were right here in person?’ Fortunately, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez are down for anything, so that makes finding the answer easy.”

Inspired by the performance’s stage set that resembled a nightclub of neon lights and mirrors, Pablo played with reflective details in Bad Bunny’s outfit. His all-silver look consisted of Comme des Garçons, a Dries Van Noten vest, and some sample pieces from an upcoming collection by Los Angeles streetwear brand 424.

“The reflectivity of the pieces lit him up really well with the stage lights, but the shine wasn’t too over the top. It was realistic enough that he could actually rock that in a nightclub,” says Pablo. “It’s also been a while since anyone has been to a nightclub, so providing that relatable and refreshing experience for the people watching was really important for us.”

Pablo also made sure Cortez’s look told the same fashion story, so he was outfitted with a Rick Owens silver puffer jacket, matching Dries Van Noten pants, and jewelry by Denise Tercero for the stylist’s own upcoming fashion line CNTRA.

With event venues slowly but surely opening up to the public and music festivals making a comeback by next year, Pablo knows Bad Bunny’s boundary-pushing style has to keep up with both his history-making career and his fans finally getting to enjoy his live performances again. So he’s making sure the artist’s outfits are bigger and better than ever before.

“Early on I would put Bad Bunny in a lot of streetwear and mix it with high-end brands. Today, we’ve also continued to evolve his style accordingly,” says Pablo. “Since his stages are getting bigger, his looks have got to get bigger, but we always want to keep his presentation authentic as well. We’re focused on that aspect of his looks probably now more than ever. I’m excited to watch it play out over time.”

Ahead, Pablo takes NYLON behind the scenes while prepping for Bad Bunny’s “Dákiti” performance with Jhay Cortez at the 2021 Grammys.

Storm Pablo starts to source pieces and schedule fittings for the “Dákiti” duo in preparation for their big night at the Grammy Awards. Denise Tercero “You always need as many options as possible. If plan A or plan B doesn’t go right, you gotta have a plan Z.”

Pearls and metal. An assortment of accessories on-hand for Storm as he fits the stars of Latin trap. Denise Tercero

Storm Pablo in the showroom with creative director Mark McGinnis of The Incorporated looking for the perfect piece. Denise Tercero

Storm Pablo holding up a piece from The Incorporated. Denise Tercero

A selection of jewelry to choose from for the upcoming Grammys. Denise Tercero “Dries van Noten and Mordekai from my personal collection. I can’t ever have enough pieces from these two.”

Storm Pablo sifts through a rack of pulls from The Incorporated for Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez leading up to Grammy night. Denise Tercero

Styling assistant Marvin Douglas pulls a rack of clothes through the hallways of the 1 Hotel West Hollywood in preparation for Grammy night. Denise Tercero

Storm shows off his personal eyewear collection. Denise Tercero “I never leave the crib without at least one pair of glasses.”

Storm Pablo and Marvin Douglas share a sneak peek of Bad Bunny’s upcoming skate shoe with Adidas. Denise Tercero

Storm’s first fitting with Jhay Cortez at his hotel in Los Angeles. Denise Tercero

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez perform “Dákiti” at the 2021 Grammys.

