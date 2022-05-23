Megan Thee Stallion, An Adidas Collab, & More From Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 Show

Fashion
The luxury brand’s latest runway show took place on Wall Street at The New York Stock Exchange.
While Kravis was getting married in Italy on Sunday, Balenciaga was setting up its first-ever runway show in New York City. Held on Wall Street at The New York Stock Exchange, the luxury brand’s Spring 2023 collection mixed fetishwear with power suits and all-black looks, as well as a surprise collab reveal with Adidas.
The Balenciaga x Adidas collection, with some pieces already available now, includes tracksuits, sporty separates, and accessories that combined both of the brands’ signature design details, like Triple-S sneakers and duffle bags. This marks Adidas’s latest high-end designer partnership, following recent collabs with Gucci and Prada.