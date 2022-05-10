So far, 2022 has marked a big year for coveted designer collaborations. Following the success of Gucci’s “Hacker Project” with Balenciaga in November 2021 and the surprise unveiling of its partnership with Adidas at its Fall 2022 runway show back in February, the long-awaited collection is finally on its way and it’s arriving a lot sooner than you think.

Both Adidas and Gucci announced the highly coveted fashion crossover on Tuesday, May 10, designed by none other than creative director Alessandro Michele. As teased in February during Milan Fashion Week, the joint #adidasxGucci collection is expected to drop ready-to-wear pieces featuring retro-inspired sporty silhouettes that merge both of the brands’ signature logos together.

You may want to get your wallets ready right now, as the upcoming release is expected to sell out quickly. Below, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the Adidas x Gucci collaboration ahead of its first drop. Plus, check out every look to shop.

Courtesy of Gucci/Carlijn Jacobs

What is the Adidas x Gucci collaboration?

You’re in for a treat – the Adidas x Gucci collection will be packed with a wide range of streetwear pieces mixed with the some of the brands’ beloved patterns across women’s and men’s ready-to-wear styles and accessories, from the interlocking “GG” motif, monogrammed canvas, and Adidas’ signature Trefoil, just to name a few.

The ready-to-wear apparel line echoes athleisure and streetwear silhouettes, such as tracksuits, leggings, graphic tees, and windbreakers, as well as more tailored pieces like polo tops, knitted vests, and flared trousers, among others. There are also a number of vibrant jumpsuits that you’ll definitely be wearing all summer long, as well as pleated maxi skirts and knit dresses that add a more elevated mood to the casual collection.

Courtesy of Gucci/Carlijn Jacobs

Of course, a Gucci collection wouldn’t be complete without some statement accessories. There’s an an array of fun shoes to choose from, including Adidas’ Gazelle sneakers, leather heels, suede loafers, and platform slides. As for bags, the collaboration reimagines the Gucci Horsebit 1955 crossbody and tote with equestrian-inspired hardware, while luggage options include small and large duffle bags and camera bags. The bags will be offered in colorways such as red, yellow, and black leather, as well as the house’s “GG” Supreme canvas and colorful retro prints.

Other soon-to-be available accessories range from silk carrès and ribbons and embroidered headbands to bucket hats, baseball caps, and even colorful umbrellas. Prices for the Adidas x Gucci collection start at $235 for a pair of socks and range up to $4,200 for a large duffle bag.

When and where can I buy the Adidas x Gucci collaboration?

You can get your hands on the first drop for Adidas x Gucci’s collection starting on Tuesday, June 7 across select Gucci stores, dedicated pop-up locations, and exclusively online via Gucci.com and the Adidas CONFIRMED app. While we wait for the collaboration to hit stores, see some of our favorite looks from the new campaign, photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, below.

Courtesy of Gucci/Carlijn Jacobs

Courtesy of Gucci/Carlijn Jacobs