You Can Now Wear Beepy Bella’s Whimsical Jewelry On A T-Shirt

Beepy Bella’s whimsical jewelry is now available on a T-shirt. Isabella Lalonde, Beepy Bella’s founder, has teamed up with creative studio A.Avaati, which specializes in 3D design and more, on a collection of shirts inspired by her beloved jewels.

“I was able to throw a lot of emotion into them and design them in the same way that I designed my jewelry, which is heavily based on personal experience,” Lalonde told Vogue. “There are little elements of myself I’d put into every shirt.”

Lalonde discovered A.Avaati through Instagram, and took note of its Body Jewelry T-shirt and Hoodie with printed graphic jewels. From there, she reached out and a collaboration was born.

The T-shirts take Beepy Bella staples, like mushroom and butterfly charms and print them against colorful, psychedelic patterns. Beyond its playful and fairycore-leaning aesthetic, each piece is also meant to provide “their own protective emblem and powers,” according to Lalonde. She also commissioned her sister, Ines Lalonde, to create the music for the collab’s promo videos.

“All of these directions I’ve been giving everyone throughout this project, including A.Avaati, and my sister, have been a lot about senses and distorting our senses in terms of making,” Lalonde said. “You ‘hear colors’ and ‘see tastes’. You feel that psychedelic type of disorientation, which is a natural high.”

Each T-shirt retails for $120. Shop the Beepy Bella x A.Avaati collaboration, below.