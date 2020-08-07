Fashion
13 Belt Bags That Are Cooler Than A Fanny Pack
Fanny packs don't hold up your pants, and frankly, they should.
By now everyone is familiar with the resurgence of fanny packs. What was once an embarrassing trait belonging to your parents during family vacations is now a beloved trend by influencers and hypebeasts worldwide. If you're growing tired of the fanny pack, but still not ready to make the commitment to a standard shoulder bag, there is a solution for you: the belt bag.
Like a fanny pack, the belt bag offers the dream of being able to carry around your belongings hands-free. Unlike the fanny pack, they're available in sleeker and smaller varieties and designers at New York Fashion Week created a slew of options just in time to update our Fall 2020 wardrobes. They also conveniently slide through the belt loops on your pants, working double-duty as a handbag and, as the name suggests, a belt.
Designer-name belt bags can set you back hundreds, occasionally thousands, of dollars: Alexander Wang’s crystal-detailed version retails for $895, while a quilted belt bag by Gucci runs for a cool $1,150. If you're not ready to drop that kind of coin on a tiny pouch that buckles around your waist, we've rounded up 13 belt bags in different colors, fabrics, shapes, and sizes, along with a few that are on sale, too. Find your new favorite fall accessory, below.
