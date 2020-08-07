13 Belt Bags That Are Cooler Than A Fanny Pack

By now everyone is familiar with the resurgence of fanny packs. What was once an embarrassing trait belonging to your parents during family vacations is now a beloved trend by influencers and hypebeasts worldwide. If you're growing tired of the fanny pack, but still not ready to make the commitment to a standard shoulder bag, there is a solution for you: the belt bag.

Like a fanny pack, the belt bag offers the dream of being able to carry around your belongings hands-free. Unlike the fanny pack, they're available in sleeker and smaller varieties and designers at New York Fashion Week created a slew of options just in time to update our Fall 2020 wardrobes. They also conveniently slide through the belt loops on your pants, working double-duty as a handbag and, as the name suggests, a belt.

Designer-name belt bags can set you back hundreds, occasionally thousands, of dollars: Alexander Wang’s crystal-detailed version retails for $895, while a quilted belt bag by Gucci runs for a cool $1,150. If you're not ready to drop that kind of coin on a tiny pouch that buckles around your waist, we've rounded up 13 belt bags in different colors, fabrics, shapes, and sizes, along with a few that are on sale, too. Find your new favorite fall accessory, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.