13 Belt Bags That Are Cooler Than A Fanny Pack

Fanny packs don't hold up your pants, and frankly, they should.

By now everyone is familiar with the resurgence of fanny packs. What was once an embarrassing trait belonging to your parents during family vacations is now a beloved trend by influencers and hypebeasts worldwide. If you're growing tired of the fanny pack, but still not ready to make the commitment to a standard shoulder bag, there is a solution for you: the belt bag.

Like a fanny pack, the belt bag offers the dream of being able to carry around your belongings hands-free. Unlike the fanny pack, they're available in sleeker and smaller varieties and designers at New York Fashion Week created a slew of options just in time to update our Fall 2020 wardrobes. They also conveniently slide through the belt loops on your pants, working double-duty as a handbag and, as the name suggests, a belt.

Designer-name belt bags can set you back hundreds, occasionally thousands, of dollars: Alexander Wang’s crystal-detailed version retails for $895, while a quilted belt bag by Gucci runs for a cool $1,150. If you're not ready to drop that kind of coin on a tiny pouch that buckles around your waist, we've rounded up 13 belt bags in different colors, fabrics, shapes, and sizes, along with a few that are on sale, too. Find your new favorite fall accessory, below.

Bay Belt Bag
Vince

Sleek, simple, and just enough to hold the bare necessities.

The Leather Belt Bag: Snake Embossed Edition
Madewell

A neutral snake pattern to add a little style to any look.

Les Second Leather Belt Bag
Frame

A statement piece in a vibrant orange hue.

La Double Centre pouch belt
Jacquemus

The one you've seen all over Instagram. It can hold one (1) credit card and maybe a photo ID.

Pieces croc belt bag in black
ASOS

The croc print and two-snap closure make this both chic and practical.

STRAW BELT BAG
Cos

For the person who isn't the best at downsizing the contents of their handbag.

MINIATURE BELT BAG
Manière De Voir

The double-strap belt can also work as a crossbody.

Circle Belt Bag in Plata
Hozen

With its circular silhouette and silver hue, this bag is bound to stand out.

Slim Utility Belt
Mifland

For when you need to carry more than just your wallet.

Beltpack in Veg Tan
Building Block

This bag's half-moon shape can store more than you think.

White Glam Slam Pouch
Maison Margiela

Of course this comes with Margiela's signature quilted and padded details.

Oscar Pouch
Maryam Nassir Zadeh

The glossy patent leather ties in with another fall trend: shiny latex.

Minee Croc-effect Vegan Leather Belt Bag
Nanushka

Bucket bag lovers, here's your pick.