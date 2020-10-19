If you're a member of the chronic sneaker-wearers club, like us, then you've landed yourself in the right place. With the fall season fully underway, sneakers continue to stake their well-deserved claim as our staple footwear.

Brands like Veja and Vans have made the shoe type a first choice for everyday wear, and sportier labels like Nike and Puma are experimenting with over-the-top styles that you can wear from day to night.

Plus, as sneakers become less informal (and as a more desirable alternative to, say, chunky combat boots or loafers), we look to styles that can be worn with your sweatpants and your dresses, which makes your fresh pair a worthy investment. The runways were bursting with new, original styles, including mismatched, mixed media and over-embellished. Plain white trainers these are certainly not.

Below, we've pulled together the season's must-have sneaker styles below for your scrolling (and shopping) pleasure.

