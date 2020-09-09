I believe it was Hemingway who first said, "Can't wait 'til it gets colder so I can really start dressing." Labor Day is gone, which means it's only a matter of time until the shorts and sandals go into hibernation and the jackets and sweaters take up the bulk of closets across America. Just as the changing of leaves signals the crisp air of fall, so does a chunky platform combat boot.

Sure, a '90s-era lace-up or classic Chelsea boot could get you through the chilly season, but for the sake of everyone's mental health in 2020, it's best to step things up a bit. Combat boots have become a fall-friendly staple, but with its decades on the market, brands have made some exciting new developments to the shoe. From sky-high platforms and chunky hardware to side pockets small enough to hold your spare change or whatever else you decide is able to fit in there, there is a spicy and fun combat boot to suit your needs.

Below, find your new favorite chunky or platform (or both!) combat boot and listen to the leaves crunch beneath your feet knowing your shoes look great.

