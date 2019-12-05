19 Hype-Worthy Pairs To Gift The Sneakerhead In Your Life

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

Sneakers have gone from a widespread runway trend to the ultimate wardrobe staple over the past few years. So if you're still stumped on what exactly to give this holiday season, we believe that fresh kicks are always a good idea. The options for pairs that will make great gifts for sneaker lovers are endless right now, from a simple (but still coveted) style by eco-friendly brand Veja to statement-making versions by sportswear giants Nike, Reebok, New Balance, or Asics. We even added some coveted collaborations to the mix, as well, but we highly advise that you move fast with getting a pair before they sell out soon.

Below, you'll find 19 hype-worthy, must-have sneakers that have the NYLON stamp of approval for everyone you know.

