19 Hype-Worthy Pairs To Gift The Sneakerhead In Your Life

Fresh kicks are always a good idea.

Sneakers have gone from a widespread runway trend to the ultimate wardrobe staple over the past few years. So if you're still stumped on what exactly to give this holiday season, we believe that fresh kicks are always a good idea. The options for pairs that will make great gifts for sneaker lovers are endless right now, from a simple (but still coveted) style by eco-friendly brand Veja to statement-making versions by sportswear giants Nike, Reebok, New Balance, or Asics. We even added some coveted collaborations to the mix, as well, but we highly advise that you move fast with getting a pair before they sell out soon.

Below, you'll find 19 hype-worthy, must-have sneakers that have the NYLON stamp of approval for everyone you know.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers
Jordan

If there's any sneaker you should gift this holiday season, make it an Air Jordan 1.

Venturi Trainer Sneakers
Veja

The chunky sneaker trend is still alive and Veja has a pair that fits right in.

Colour-block Mesh Sneakers
Saucony

The colorful ombre webbing will brighten up anyone's sneaker collection.

Adidas Originals x Ivy Park Nite Jogger
Adidas Originals

Beyoncé can do no wrong and that applies to shoe design, too.

Air Force 1 Crater Sneaker
Nike

For the sustainability-minded sneakerhead, this Nike shoe is made from a mix of recycled materials.

Run Star Hike
Converse

The classic Chuck gets revamped with a platform lug sole.

Vans MoMA Comfycush Era
Vans

MoMA-worthy sneakers? Yes, please.

Black XT-Wings 2 Advanced Low Top Sneakers
Salomon

For the sneakerhead who also loves gorpcore.

Gel 1090
Asics

Who knew pastel pink and green made a wonderful colorway?

Air Max 2090 SE Sneaker
Nike

The silver detailing is reflective for safety and fashion purposes.

White Trail Fury Sneakers
Reebok by Pyer Moss

A Pyer Moss sneaker is the ultimate grail if you ask us.

327 Sneaker
New Balance

New Balance 990s may be ubiquitous but this vintage-inspired sneaker style is starting to pop up everywhere, too.

Panelled Suede and Mesh Trainers
Acne Studios

Pops of neon turn this all-white sneaker into something eye-catching and cool.

Club C Cardi
Reebok

We recommend you purchase this Cardi B-designed sneaker very soon before it sells out.

Air Max Verona Sneakers
Nike

If you need a goes-with-everything sneaker for your collection, this is it.

Mile Rider Sneaker
Puma

Tie-dye is still going strong, thanks to this Puma shoe.

Converse x Brain Dead Bosey Boot Ox
Converse

This collab between Converse and LA-based Brain Dead will likely sell out soon. Act fast!

Superstar
Adidas

You can't go wrong with a classic.

Street Rider
Puma

This colorful sneaker will literally add some kick to any outfit.

