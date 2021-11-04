It comes as no surprise that sneakers are fall’s coolest accessory to wear between your steady rotation of loafers and boots. And luckily, there are a ton of new must-have pairs to add to your shoe collection. To make it easier on you, we’ve done the digging and curated the best list for your fall sneaker shopping pleasure. From New Balance to Vans, updated versions of all the top brands’ classic styles are included.

This fall, our favorite type of sneakers are in line with this season’s trends, including shearling details, graphic motifs, color-blocking, and leopard print. Match your fashion-forward footwear with your go-to fall outfits for a head-to-toe take on autumn trends.

Incorporating sneakers into your look has become synonymous with nearly every occasion, thanks to off-duty celebrity style inspiration from the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, who both wear kicks almost all day, whether it's while running errands or a fun night out. You can wear your sneakers with almost anything these days but some of our favorite pairings include sweater vests, baggy jeans, and oversized suiting.

For the ultimate sneakerhead list of fall-friendly pairs, keep scrolling and get shopping.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.