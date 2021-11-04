Copelyn Bengel
17 Sneaker Picks For Your Fall Shoe Rotation

A stylish alternative to loafers and boots.

It comes as no surprise that sneakers are fall’s coolest accessory to wear between your steady rotation of loafers and boots. And luckily, there are a ton of new must-have pairs to add to your shoe collection. To make it easier on you, we’ve done the digging and curated the best list for your fall sneaker shopping pleasure. From New Balance to Vans, updated versions of all the top brands’ classic styles are included.

This fall, our favorite type of sneakers are in line with this season’s trends, including shearling details, graphic motifs, color-blocking, and leopard print. Match your fashion-forward footwear with your go-to fall outfits for a head-to-toe take on autumn trends.

Incorporating sneakers into your look has become synonymous with nearly every occasion, thanks to off-duty celebrity style inspiration from the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, who both wear kicks almost all day, whether it's while running errands or a fun night out. You can wear your sneakers with almost anything these days but some of our favorite pairings include sweater vests, baggy jeans, and oversized suiting.

For the ultimate sneakerhead list of fall-friendly pairs, keep scrolling and get shopping.

Wmns Air Jordan 1 Low SE 'Twine'
Jordan

In neutral tones with corduroy details, these sneakers are your wear-with-everything fall shoe.

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 rubber-trimmed canvas high-top sneakers
Converse

This unique take on your classic Chuck Taylor has utilitarian rubber and a chunky sole.

Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike

Your go-to Air Force 1 comes with fall fluff and sporty blue accents.

V-15 NUBUCK CAMEL DESERT
Veja

These camel-colored high-tops are monochromatic and made with recycled and organic materials.

Capo Faux Shearling
Brandblack

These retro-inspired sneakers have a mixed upper of casual green and faux shearling.

NB X STAUD 574 UNISEX SNEAKER
Staud x New Balance

With various color-blocked features, these traditional New Balances have a trendy twist.

GT-II Monozukiri suede trainers
Asics

These army green trainers have a vintage look ideal for casual fall ‘fits.

MadWomen Club C Double Geo Women's Shoes
Reebok

A tennis-inspired sneaker is brightened up with an icy translucent sole.

AIR MAX FURYOSA 'SILVER BLACK'
Nike

This futuristic sneaker has mixed media details. Pair this shoe with a sweater and baggy jeans for daytime or a black slip dress for going out.

Super Super Sleek Rodeo - Halo Ivory
Adidas x Ivy Park

Sitting atop an extreme lug sole is a neutral-colored sneaker with peach accents.

Caudal Lure
Lilith NYC

This is one of the debut shoes from a new woman-owned sneaker brand, so you’re bound to stand out wearing this coveted pair.

ECO THEORY OLD SKOOL TAPERED
Vans

The infamous checkered Vans come in a natural palette and an 100% organic cotton upper.

Out of Office Sneaker
Off-White

In baby pink, this low-top sneaker offers the juxtaposition of sporty and sweet.

Air Force 1 Pixel Sneaker
Nike

This trainer combines the well-regarded silhouette of the Air Force 1 with spunky leopard elements.

Cali Sport Mix Women's Sneakers
Puma

This sneaker is classic and minimal in black, white, and ivory with an exaggerated sole.

PAMPAS WOMAN TEDDY
Flower Mountain

Reminiscent of your cozy slippers, these textured sneakers are the first cousin to your teddy coat.

Made in USA 990v5
New Balance

Not your grandpa’s sneakers, these classic dad trainers pair perfectly with your everyday T-shirt and jeans.