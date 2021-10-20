Hailey Bieber Paired $90 Sneakers With Her Baggy Suit

Hailey Bieber loves a baggy, boxy blazer look, so it’s no surprise that she was spotted wearing the trendy menswear-inspired silhouette yet again. While out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 19, Bieber was dressed in a gray baggy suit with a striped long-sleeve top from Copenhagen fashion brand Han Kjøbenhavn. She paired the ensemble with white Nike Air Force 1s, which are currently on the market for $90, black square-framed sunglasses by British eyewear brand DMY BY DMY, a sleek, black Prada Cleo handbag, and gold jewelry.

This isn’t the first time Bieber has turned to this outfit idea before. Earlier this year in March, she was spotted in Paris wearing an all-yellow suit with Nike Air Force 1s. She accessorized the rest of her look with with a fuzzy bucket hat and a shoulder bag. If ever you’re in need of some fall style inspiration, turn to Bieber’s trusty suit-and-sneakers combo.

Bieber’s best street style and red carpet moments moments have been trending (and even going viral) for quite some time. The model is usually seen out and about in some of her closet staples, featuring all-things oversized like long coats and matching activewear sets, as well as opting for her beloved gold jewelry and black sunglasses. But recently, she’s been experimenting with bolder fashion choices with her stylist Karla Welch (who also works with her husband Justin), like wearing Schiaparelli during a trip to Las Vegas and a baby blue latex dress from Versace back in August. Most recently, she also attended Elle’s Women In Hollywood celebration on Monday, Oct. 18, and stepped away from her usual “going-out” silhouettes for a more Old Hollywood-style in a Miu Miu skirt paired with cropped jacket featuring a cutout detail and an oversized white collar.

See more photos of Hailey Bieber’s suit-and-sneakers and Miu Miu outfits in detail, below.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images