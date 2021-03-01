Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Have you heard? The Biebers are in Paris! Hailey and Justin Bieber stepped out in the city of lights over the weekend, but unfortunately for Mr. Biebs, it was Hailey's yellow look that got all the attention.

Dressing in all-yellow and not fully channeling Big Bird is a lofty task, especially if that look includes a fuzzy yellow bucket hat. Somehow Mrs. Bieber managed to accomplish this, and perhaps even made Big Bird question his own wardrobe upgrades in the process.

Bieber's yellow leather suit and shaggy bucket hat both come from Stand Studio, while her matching yellow sweater is by Petar Petrov. She broke up the yellow with a burgundy By Far bag and white Nike Air Force 1 Shadow sneakers.

"It's the matching monochrome for me," Bieber's stylist Maeve Reilly wrote on Instagram.

Spring is just around the corner, and now Hailey Bieber is making a very strong case for an all-yellow closet.

Ahead, we rounded up our favorite celebrity outfits from the week, including Charli XCX's bike shorts, Teyana Taylor's Fendi logos, Dixie D'Amelio's statement pants, and more.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown doesn't just deliver looks when she's on the red carpet. The actor showed off her at-home style in a leather blazer and flared, zebra-print pants.

Teyana Taylor

Teayan Taylor is still feeling logomania, wearing a head-to-toe Fendi look.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber stepped out with Justin in Paris, wearing a yellow leather look by Stand Studio, pairing it with white Nike Air Force 1 Shadow sneakers, a fuzzy bucket hat, and By Far's Kiki bag.

Gigi and Bella Hadid

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid attempted to go incognito in a green beanie, printed cardigan, and EB Denim jeans, while Bella wore a brown cinched jacket and matching flared pants.

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka, wearing a Moncler puffer, and her dog posed for family photos.

Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio styled her argyle pants with a black crop top and cardigan.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX paired her cozy merch with olive green shorts by Boody.

Taylour Paige

Taylour Paige wore Prada's latest for a casual walk with her dog.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning channeled a Disney princess in a yellow gown by Bora Aksu while on her virtual press tour.

Storm Reid

Storm Reid wore Alaïa for her appearance on The Late Late Show.

Grimes

Grimes celebrated her Spotify milestone in a cosplay-meets-fashion look. Her corset comes from Didu Official's capsule collection with Shanghai concept store Eng.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner wore a vibrant Versace halter top, pairing it with colorful rings and green Pop Drop earrings by Bonbonwhims.

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan dressed the part for London Fashion Week, wearing a white look by Simone Rocha.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding announced her pregnancy in a white Alberta Ferretti gown.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato wore a plaid Ralph & Russo suit while doing press.

FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs asked her followers to read more books while wearing a colorful crochet set.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross may or may not have walked off the Black-ish set in a striped Rosie Assoulin look and matching Nike Dunks.