Princess Beatrice may have attempted to have a low-key wedding over the weekend, but the word, and photos of her gown, quickly got out. Beatrice wore a dress passed down to her by her grandmother (you know, the Queen), who first wore the Norman Hartnell gown during a 1961 visit to Rome and ended up wearing it two more times after that.

And it seemed like the rest of the world was a big fan of Beatrice's wedding dress choice, too. According to Lyst, searches for "vintage wedding dress" were up 297% in the 48 hours following the ceremony. Plus, searches for "60s wedding dress" also went up by 80%.

Lyst had already predicted a rise in vintage wedding gowns during 2020, as searches for vintage bridal were on the up compared to last year. While many weddings have been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, there's no harm in looking around, especially when there are so many good options available to peruse on Instagram. (Isn't that where most future brides do their wedding planning these days anyway?)

From marked-down modern gowns to well-loved dresses from the '40s and '50s, we've rounded up some of the best vintage bridal retailers online. Not everyone has an actual queen as a grandmother to pass down a vintage designer gown, so this is the next best thing.

Happy Isles

The Los Angeles-based shop carries a variety of options from past decades to today.

Mill Crest Vintage Bridal

Mill Crest Vintage makes it easy to shop through the decades. Plus, it offers gowns at an affordable price point.

Adored Vintage

Adored doesn't specialize in bridal, but it does focus on romantic, feminine pieces, making it perfect for the bride who's looking for something totally unique.

Shareen Bridal

Shareen Mitchell designs her own gowns, incorporating details from old vintage pieces.

The English Dept

This Portland-based boutique offers a range of established, up-and-coming, and local designers.

Vivian Elise Vintage

Viviane Elise takes pride in re-working old gowns by restoring them to be better than the original.

Dearly Consignment Bridal

If you're looking for modern designer gowns without the high price point, Dearly Consignment is the place for you. The boutique has a selection of sample gowns, as well as designer pieces at much friendlier prices.

Dirty Fabulous Vintage

Dirty Fabulous Vintage's bridal selection is truly vintage, focusing on gowns with antiquated flare. The shop is based in Ireland, but ships internationally.

Still White

Still White sells sample gowns, making it possible to get your dream dress at a dream price.