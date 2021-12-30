The Best Outfits from the Final Season of Insecure

HBO’s hit series Insecure just wrapped up its fifth and final season, giving us not only some much-needed closure and the fate of the beloved characters, but also showcasing their inspiring growth that will be dearly missed.

First airing back in 2016, the trailblazing “dramedy” quickly became a fan-favorite worldwide with its authentic storylines of the Black experience in Los Angeles and introducing its viewers with underrated gems in its music soundtrack. Above all, we can’t forget how the show captivated the audience with such coveted and groundbreaking fashion moments in every episode, curated by none other than stylist and costume designer Shiona Turini.

#InsecureSundays are no more, with the series finale just airing on Sunday, Dec. 26, but we can definitely say that last season brought us perhaps the best outfits of the show. Look back at some of our favorite fashion takes that we absolutely adored throughout Season Five of Insecure, below.

Warning: Spoilers for Insecure ahead.

Ep. 1: "Reunited, Okay?!" HBO Max screenshot

HBO Max screenshot In the very first scene of the new season, we’re greeted with a number of jaw-dropping looks from the characters. Issa is seen leaving the airport in a casual layered look. She wore a green and gray bomber jacket with wide-legged pants. She tied a flannel at the waist and finished her outfit with white sneakers.

HBO Max/Raymond Liu While visiting their alma mater at Stanford, Issa donned a green ombré plaid set from Dries Van Noten and also debuted the new sage Telfar mini bag. By her side, Molly opted for a cream-colored suiting look with a white clutch from Bottega Veneta.

HBO Max/Raymond Liu Both Kelli and Tiffany also came into this season with looks for days! Tiffany rocked a pink and green belted dress by Gucci (which represented her AKA sorority), while Kelli wore a monogram denim and lace dress, also by Gucci.

HBO Max/Raymond Liu Molly is known for her stunning monochrome ‘fits. In this scene, she wears an all-orange look from Sally LaPointe’s Pre Fall 2021 Collection.

HBO Max screenshot One of the funniest scenes from the season was when Molly and Issa were robbed by an old friend. While in a state of shock, Issa wore a short-sleeved tee from Fela Cuti with an orange skirt. Molly opted for an ‘80s zebra-printed one-shoulder dress by Patrick Kelly.

HBO Max screenshot And of course, we can’t forget that the robbers only wanted Molly’s dazzling metallic heels from Amina Muaddi, while they kindly declined to take Issa’s pair of shoes.

Ep. 2: "Growth, Okay?!" HBO Max/Glen Wilson In the second episode, Molly continues to give us outfit inspiration in this black top with a chain halter, paired with matching black bottoms and a mini bag.

HBO Max screenshot Issa’s assistant Quoia also served some notable looks. In this scene, she wore an ombré long-sleeve top layered under a brown plaid tank. She then tucked it under a mint green skirt.

HBO Max screenshot Issa’s fashion sense has undoubtedly shifted along with her character growth. While expanding her business, she donned a custom-dyed blue turtleneck sweater by Jonathan Simkhai, with a blazer and skirt set from Thebe Magugu.

HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace Wearing another statement suiting look, with a green cropped tank underneath.

HBO Max screenshot Molly wore another stunning monochrome look to the office: a blue blazer by Christopher John Rogers and a matching turtleneck.

HBO Max screenshot While visiting her beau Nathan at the barbershop, Issa wore a multicolored striped top and asymmetrical skirt set.

Ep. 3: "Pressure, Okay?!" HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace Lawrence also gave us some subtle designer looks this season. In this scene, he wore a black “Ami de Coeur” cardigan by AMI Paris over a blue tee and black bottoms.

HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace We can’t forget to include KeKe Palmer, who guest-starred in the episode as Condola’s sister. She wore a white cutout tank tucked into black-and-red joggers.

Ep. 4: "Faulty, Okay?!" HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace During the crew’s beach day in Episode 4, Issa wore a bright orange one-shoulder tank and shorts set under a rainbow-striped cover-up and a Bonsai handbag by Simon Miller. Molly is seen in a black center cut-out tank by Rui tucked into an asymmetrical and mesh skirt, while Kelli opted for an all-blue jumpsuit and cover-up.

Ep. 5: "Surviving, Okay?!" HBO Max screenshot

HBO Max screenshot While visiting her mother in the hospital, Molly switches her skin-baring dress for something a bit more comfortable with Issa, which was actually a one-shoulder cutout gown by Brandon Maxwell.

HBO Max/Glen Wilson While losing track of time (and Molly’s dog Flava Flav), Issa sported a beige deconstructed tracksuit by Adidas x Danielle Cathari, pairing her outfit with a white tank and brown heels.

Ep. 6: "Tired, Okay?!" HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace Wearing a custom-made Nike patchwork top over a white tee and pleated lavender bottoms.

HBO Max screenshot In the same scene, Issa is also seen wearing a green-and-white plaid set, with a contrasting yellow plaid tie at the waist.

HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace While out to get food, Issa wore a brown V-Neck sweater by Burberry, with golden logo earrings by Telfar.

HBO Max/Raymond Liu Kofi Siriboe also made a cameo appearance as fashion designer Crenshawn in the show. He wore many notable looks, especially this all-white ‘fit.

HBO Max screenshot Molly’s work ‘fits will definitely be missed. I mean, this black dress with an asymmetrical neckline was so simple yet so chic!

HBO Max screenshot During a staycation with her law firm, Molly confides in her coworker Taurean wearing a teal seatbelt dress by Peter Do.

Ep. 7: "Chillin', Okay?!" HBO Max screenshot While prepping for a girls’ night in, Issa continues to serve us loungewear inspiration as she wore a plaid button-up by Fe Noel over a white cropped tank from Lionne Clothing and red shorts from Sorella Boutique.

HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace Wearing a white asymmetrical tank from Kendra Duplantier and denim jeans.

HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace Tiffany is seen sporting a casual look by Adidas x Wales Bonner.

HBO Max screenshot

HBO Max screenshot Kelli arrived at the gathering opting for a gray maxi dress from Zerina Akers’ Bar III collection, while Molly wore a lace-up denim set by Samaria Leah.

HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace Donning a silk printed maxi jacket by Misa Hylton over a black dress.

HBO Max screenshot

HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace In this scene, Kelli wore a black-and-white kimono and pants by Diarrablu, while Molly is seen in a white kimono by Torlowei with a matching bralette and shorts. We also see Issa in a yellow printed pajama set from Bephies Beauty Supply and lingerie by Savage X Fenty, and Tiffany in a pink feather slip dress by Gilda & Pearl.

Ep. 8: "Choices, Okay?!" HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace Wearing a long-sleeve printed top and checkered red-and-white skirt to an event hosted by none other than The Blocc.

HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace Molly also arrived at the outdoor event in a sleeveless sage-colored bralette and leggings set, paired under a matcha green button-up slouchy top and matching pants. Kelli’s striped blue number is also just as striking.

HBO Max/Raymond Liu Issa and Quoia speak to Crenshawn, with Issa rocking a dark green plaid look and Quioa in a mix-match patterned outfit.

HBO Max screenshot

HBO Max screenshot Issa visualizes her dream life with a hole-punched trench coat by Maison Margiela over a silk dress and heels.

HBO Max screenshot Issa’s alter ego looked just as stunning as she did (I wonder why!) In this scene, she wore a neutral-hued top and pants combo, which is adorned with black mesh on the sleeves.

HBO Max screenshot Wearing a fuchsia satin mini shirtdress by Attico.

HBO Max screenshot Opting for a red cutout top tucked into wide-legged light orange trousers, finishing off with a Brownie Twist signature necklace by The Brownies.

Ep. 9: "Out, Okay?!" HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace While saying their goodbyes to Tiffany and Derek, Molly stunned in a black-and-white halter dress. By her side, Taurean is seen in a baby blue suit.

HBO Max screenshot Tiffany’s outfits throughout the show were unforgettable. At her farewell party, she wore a floral-print bustier top and matching skirt by Christopher John Rogers.

HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace

HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace Issa wore an orange silk mini dress along with a patchwork clutch while Nathan is seen in a striped button-up over a gray tee and black pants.

Ep. 10: "Everything Gonna Be, Okay?!" HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace Wearing a black cutout top by Sid Neigum with denim jeans and pearl earrings.

HBO Max/Raymond Liu Quoia in this dazzling green corseted look was absolutely breathtaking!

HBO Max screenshot

HBO Max screenshot Molly comforts Issa after a rough break-up wearing a purple ribbed tank from Helmut Lang and white denim cutout pants by Maison Margiela.

HBO Max/Raymond Liu Tiffany shows her friends around her new home in a knitted coral red mini dress by Roberta Einer and a matching orange handbag.

HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace In this scene, Issa wears a multicolored tie-dyed shirt from Celinewith a white bralette and nude leggings. On the left, Molly is rocking a mint green rib-knitted cardigan and flared trousers by Proenza Schouler.

HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace Issa daydreams flying first-class with Ty Dolla Sign in a black-and-red floral-printed turtleneck by Dries Van Noten and matching red trousers.

HBO Max/Merie W. Wallace Issa makes us never wanna go back to our solid-colored blazers after she was seen rocking this pink and plaid custom Balenciaga number.

HBO Max/Raymond Liu Kelli makes a special announcement in a silk green feathered dress, which was actually custom-made by the Insecure design team!

HBO Max screenshot Issa’s sparkly halter top and silk trousers also stood out in this scene.

HBO Max/Raymond Liu Molly looked absolutely stunning in her wedding, as she donned a white fern embroidered gown by Oscar de la Renta and custom heels from Brother Veilles. The groom looks just as dapper in his black-and-white tuxedo.

Instagram/Shiona Turini In one of the final scenes in the series, Molly’s bridesmaids are seen coordinating in red maxi ensembles by Valentino.