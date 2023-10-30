Gucci continues to switch things up post-fashion week, launching a reimagined eco-friendly version of the brand’s iconic Horsebit 1955 handbag.

The announcement of the new iteration comes on Monday, Oct. 30, hitting the two-year mark since dropping its first sporty-inspired kicks made using the animal-free alternative material Demetra. The trademarked material, crafted out of 75% plant-derived raw material sources, was introduced in 2021 on a line of sneakers. Now, the heritage bag marks the second silhouette, but the first handbag from the house to be made out of it.

Gucci’s Demetra Horsebit 1955 bag is made in a new asymmetric design embellished with its classic archival equestrian emblem. Though the official date has not been confirmed, the style is expected to be available in two colorways, including black faux leather and the signature brown monogram “GG” pattern.

Billie Eilish for Gucci Courtesy of Gucci

There’s no better person to promote the release than Billie Eilish, a longtime fan and collaborator who not only serves as the brand ambassador but has been seen in head-to-toe Gucci over the past couple of years, as seen on the red carpet to the brand’s eyewear collection.

Aside from two new images shot by photographer Tyrell Hampton, the accompanying yet-to-be-released campaign video taps the singer for a candid motion piece of her life, especially as a longtime vegan and advocate for animal protection in the fashion space. Included in the clip is Eilish’s song “What Was I Made For?” — the same track used in the Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film earlier this year.

The luxury Italian house’s new Horsebit 1955 bag is a step toward embedding circularity in future collections. In light of the release, Gucci has also donated significantly to Support+Feed, a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating climate crisis and food insecurity by working toward an equitable, plant-based food system.