Billie Eilish Dropped A Fashion Collection For Her Upcoming Documentary

It's a big week for Billie Eilish. She's announced a new album, her documentary The World’s a Little Blurry is set to debut in theaters and on Apple+ this Friday, and now she's launching a line of sustainable merch, too.

Eilish announced the new fashion collection on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that she prioritized the environment while working on the pieces. Most items are made from organic fabrics, making them higher quality and more sustainable.

"Everything in this line (besides the socks) are made from organic fabrics! All grown without pesticides which is better for the environment. Everything is made in the USA (mostly in california) which supports our homegrown economy and saves on international shipping, meaning it’s more sustainable," Eilish wrote on Instagram. "We’ve worked hard to create custom shapes, paying extra attention to all the details. You might notice the prices are a little higher, but that’s because this is a big step in making my clothing more sustainable. My hope is that by investing in more high quality items they will last for a much longer time, and we can all buy and consume less. This is so important to me and i hope you love it as much as i do."

The 12-piece collection includes hoodies, sweatpants, socks, and T-shirts, ranging in prices from $20 to $90. Snag something before it sells out over on Billie Eilish's website now.