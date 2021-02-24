Billie Eilish Is Dropping A Quarantine Album

As long as the pandemic rages on, musicians will continue to drop what's become known as the quarantine album. The process was popularized during quarantine season one by Charli XCX — who wrote and recorded the entirety of How I'm Feeling Now in her home — and now the latest artist to get into the lockdown music experience is Billie Eilish.

The singer-songwriter spoke about her new record during an appearance on The Late Show, telling show host Stephen Colbert how much the pandemic affected the new music. “I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for Covid,” Eilish explains. “That doesn’t mean it’s about Covid at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is. So, I have to thank Covid for that, and that’s about it.”

(And what a relief that is! If you're a musician, filmmaker, or television executive, listen to what I'm about to tell you: No one wants art and media that talks about the pandemic. We are living it and that is already more than enough!)

Much like her 2019 debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Eilish once again worked with her big brother Finneas on the new project, which they recorded in the Los Angeles home in which they grew up. Eilish kept details sparse, but did confirm to Colbert that the new music will show off her vocal stylings: “There’s a couple of moments on this album where I pull some tricks out. It’s really just about what I feel like sounds good.”

Watch the interview below.