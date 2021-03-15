Billie Eilish Is Keeping The Bucket Hat Trend Alive At The 2021 Grammys

Billie Eilish loves her Gucci. The singer arrived at the 2021 Grammys in a full Gucci look, complete with a bucket hat, face mask, and a matching manicure.

Eilish was ahead of the curve at last year’s Grammys, wearing an embellished mesh face mask just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. This year the mask is still Gucci, but a little more CDC-friendly in a non-mesh fabric. Eilish is one of the few, if not only, celebrity who’s incorporated a face mask for her Grammys look, making her the Dr. Fauci of Grammy nominees.

Coming off of her many wins at the 2020 Grammys, Eilish is on the list of nominees yet again in 2021. The pop star is nominated in four categories, including Record of the Year, Best Song, and Best Pop Solo Performance. She’s already taking home one award, winning the Grammy for Best Song Written for a Visual Medium with her Bond theme, “No Time to Die."

Eilish and her brother Finneas gave their virtual acceptance speech from home, with her dog being heard in the background.

“It was a dream to make this song, to work on this,” she said. “I have no words. I can’t believe this is real. I could believe it was real then.”

Check out Eilish’s look from the 2021 Grammys, below.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images