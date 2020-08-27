Another Birkenstock collab is here. Following their first collaboration, which debuted on the runway in January 2019, Valentino and Birkenstock have released photos and a drop date for their second collection. The unisex Arizona sandal has been reworked by Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli in a camouflage print with the VLTN logo along the side.

The new launch is yet another collaboration Birkenstock has released this year. Back in March, the footwear brand partnered with Proenza Schouler on a coveted collection of the Arizona and Milano sandals, followed by the release of its corduroy Boston Clog with Stüssy, which launched just last week.

So far, a price for the latest Birkenstock x Valentino collection hasn't been released, but the first drop retailed for $495 so it would be a safe bet to say these won't come cheap. The new collection, available in colors VLTN Army Green-Brushwood and VLTN Army Green-Lime, will drop on Birkenstock's 1774.com, valentino.com, and Valentino stores worldwide on September 3 in limited quantities.

Check out photos from the upcoming drop's campaign, below.

Michael Ullrich and Markus Ebner

