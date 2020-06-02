Black-Owned Fashion Brands To Know & Shop Right Now

Protests are still happening across the country in the wake of a police officer killing George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. Thousands of people have taken to the streets to demand justice not only for Floyd, but for the many Black people who have lost their lives to police brutality and system racism. In addition to the protests, people are looking for other ways to support by donating to bail funds, Black Lives Matter, and other organizations fighting for racial equality.

For those who are unable to make it to the frontlines of these protests, you can still put your money where your mouth is through supporting fashion brands owned and operated by Black individuals. There is probably no easier way to show your support than by shopping. So if you've been eyeing that Telfar bag or Pyer Moss hoodie, now’s the time to hit "purchase."

Below is a list of Black-owned fashion brands to scroll through and shop, including LaQuan Smith, Phlemuns, Fe Noel, and many more.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Telfar

Telfar's shopping bags have been dubbed "the Brooklyn Birkin," and with good reason. Currently, there are a few available to buy, but act quickly before they all sell out again.

Pyer Moss

Pyer Moss' Kerby Jean-Raymond has been open about his own experiences with the police, incorporating footage of police brutality against Black people during his runway show in 2015. His collections and unforgettable runway shows at New York Fashion always center around Black culture.

LaQuan Smith

New York designer LaQuan Smith boasts a large crew of celebrity fans, including Cardi B, Winnie Harlow, and Kendall Jenner.

Phlemuns

Los Angeles designer James Flemons is dedicated to making fashion diverse and accessible for all through his brand Phlemuns, and that includes Julia Fox in Uncut Gems.

Brother Vellies

Founder Aurora James maintains a commitment to traditional African design practices while making her handcrafted accessories.

Fe Noel

Fe Noel looks to travel and her Caribbean heritage to create her vibrant and colorful collections.

Christopher John Rogers

The Baton Rouge native and CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner designs opulent, dramatic, billowing pieces perfect for the red carpet.

Tia Adeola

Tia Adeola made her solo brand debut this past February at New York Fashion Week, but she already had supporters in celebrities like Gigi Hadid and SZA.

Hanifa

Hanifa's Anifa Mvuemba recently grabbed headlines thanks to her use of innovative 3D models to show her latest collection on Instagram.

Sincerely, Tommy

Based in Brooklyn's Bed-Stuy neighborhod, Sincerely, Tommy houses upcoming designers, as well as an in-house coffee bar. Add visiting to your post-quarantine to-do list.

Cushnie

Designer Carly Cushnie is now a popular name in luxury fashion. If Michelle Obama is a fan, then you know it's good.

Maki Oh

Maki Oh is the only African fashion designer to be invited to the White House. She went in 2014 at the invitation of Michelle Obama.

Maxivive

A Nigerian brand known for its minimalism and androgyny, full of bold patterns and lots of texture.