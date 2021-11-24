During the already-hectic holiday season, BTS recently arrived in Los Angeles and if you’re new to the ARMY fandom, that means we’re bound to see the group in non-stop appearances, performances, and, of course, jaw-dropping looks.

The K-pop boy band was first spotted at the Incheon International Airport bundling up in statement coats before they headed to L.A. to perform and collect their trophies for Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop Duo or Group, at the 2021 AMAs on Sunday, Nov. 21. Most recently, they made a studio appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, Nov. 23, where they performed their hit singles “Permission to Dance” and “Butter.” Their episode for the late-night show is set to air on Wednesday evening.

But their packed schedule doesn’t stop there, BTS is also slated to hold an in-person concert titled “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA” at the SoFi Stadium on Nov. 27 and 28, as well as Dec. 1 and 2. Finally, the group will conclude their activities in L.A. by performing at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour on Friday, Dec. 3.

Follow along our timeline of BTS’ appearances, along with all of their outfits, while they’re in Los Angeles, below.

Wednesday, Nov. 17: Incheon International Airport Han Myung-Gu/GC Images/Getty Images While heading to the airport for their flight to Los Angeles, the seven-member group was captured bundling up for the trip wearing statement power coats, monogram accessories, and comfy sneakers.

Saturday, Nov. 20: Harry Styles’ Love On Tour Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook, and RM were seen posing next to Lizzo at Harry Styles’ Love On Tour concert at The Form, with Jimin in all-black. Taehyung went for a casual ‘fit in a Supreme tee and jeans; RM wore a Cactus Jack tee and Louis Vuitton blazer; and Jungkook went for full-on comfy, opting for a leopard-printed set from Amiri.

Sunday, Nov. 21: 2021 American Music Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images BTS made an official red carpet appearance at the 2021 AMAs wearing suited ensembles from Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2022 menswear collection.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing yellow-hued suits and white shoes while performing “Butter” on stage at the 2021 AMAs.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The group coordinated in black, white, and gray ‘fits from Givenchy while accepting the Favorite Pop Duo or Group Award at the 2021 AMAs.

Tuesday, Nov. 23: The Late Late Show with James Corden BACKGRID/DUTCH BTS was spotted in the streets of Los Angeles rocking black-and-yellow looks for their filmed performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

BACKGRID/3 The boy band was also seen switching into multicolored blazers while dancing during their performance.

Wearing Americana-inspired head-to-toe denim paired with white tees and brown boots for their performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

CBS/Terence Patrick While making their studio appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which is set to air on Wednesday, Nov. 24, Jimin wore a denim-embroidered set from Casablanca, Jin wore a nude-colored ‘fit from Amiri, and J-Hope wore a green-and-white look from Dries Van Noten. The rest of the members wore looks from Bode.

Keep checking back for more BTS appearances during their stay in Los Angeles.