Camille Rowe Listened To ‘60s And ‘70s Music To Inspire Her New RVCA Collection

On Repeat is a music series where NYLON asks our favorite creatives — designers, artists, and more — about the songs they can't stop playing while they work. You're going to want to add these to your playlists and streaming platforms ASAP.

Following its coveted collab with Gossip Girl’s Evan Mock in 2021, the beloved sportswear brand RVCA has returned with yet another collection from its longtime partner Camille Rowe.

The 32-year-old Parisian model and actress is debuting her sophomore capsule line in collaboration with RVCA. Taking inspiration from warm-weather getaways like Rockaway Beach in New York, the French coastal city of Antibes, and L.A.’s Venice, the new release blends Rowe’s signature “French-girl cool” fashion sense with a modern Cali aesthetic. The vintage-style silhouettes make up the ideal wardrobe for all of your upcoming summer adventures, including blazers, denim shorts, flared bottoms, cropped pointelle knitwear, and graphic skater tees. There’s also ‘60s-inspired geometric printed dresses, plus a range of swimwear, too.

“This collection is really my dream wardrobe: comfort but with a lot of attitude," Rowe said in an official statement. "I always keep a bit of a ‘60s and ‘70s feel to the way I dress, [and] it all seems to have manifested in a merger of classic French style meets modern California girl.”

Courtesy of RVCA

Rowe also turned to music from the ‘60s and ‘70s to help fuel her creativity behind the latest collection’s designs. Ahead, she celebrates the new launch by sharing her favorite songs for NYLON’s “On Repeat.”

“Laisse Tomber Les Filles” - France Gall

“This is a French song written by Serge Gainsbourg and originally performed by France Gall in 1964. I am obsessed!”

“Tous Les Garcons Et Les Filles” - Françoise Hardy

“This is an essential track. The album artwork actually inspired my color palette. The swimwear and suiting all reference this muted brown that she wears on the album cover!”

“Sunny Afternoon” - The Kinks

“The collection was designed with sunny afternoons on the beach in mind so this song instantly came to mind.”

“Walk On By” - Dionne Warwick

“This song is perfection. The collection’s little dresses were made for this song.”

“Nothing But A Heartache” - The Flirtations

“My favorite girl group of the ‘60s! This song is so dreamy.”

“Build Me Up Buttercup” - The Foundations

“This song inspired the sunny yellow hues you see throughout the collection in pieces like the Phoebe Dress and the Marvelous Melons Tee.”

“Mother Popcorn (You Got To Have A Mother For Me)” - James Brown

“The album artwork actually was a reference I used when designing the print seen on the Smokin Pant, Mossy Tube Top, and the Swing Shift Dress.”

See more of Camille Rowe’s newest RVCA collection, below, and shop it online now.