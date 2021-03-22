Cara Delevingne and Puma have made a yoga collection you can feel good about buying. The Exhale Collection is made of eco-friendly materials, including 70 percent recycled polyester, and fully offsets any unavoidable emissions.

“Yoga is one of my biggest passions, it has impacted my life in such a positive way. When PUMA approached me about partnering to create a yoga line, I was thrilled,” Delevingne said in an official statement. “We both are very focused on the environment, that is why it was important to design a collection with minimal impact. This creates a more meaningful impact on our mind, body, and practice; allowing us space for peace and tranquility to simply exhale.”

The debut collection, featuring sports bras, crop tops, knit tops, and a biker unitard, is on sale now with prices ranging from $55 to $100. The second drop is expected available at the beginning of April.

Delevingne has been a longtime ambassador for the global sportswear brand. The partnership was announced back in 2016 and since then, she’s collaborated with Puma on a slew of collections, including one with Balmain, a special Pride release to support the LGBTQ+ community, and more.

Check out photos from the campaign starring Delevingne, below, and shop the collection over on Puma’s website just in time to have some refreshed yoga gear for Earth Day.

Courtesy of Puma

Courtesy of Puma

Courtesy of Puma

Courtesy of Puma

Courtesy of Puma