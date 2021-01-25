Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

When you're Cardi B, shopping is a full event and be dressed for as such. The rapper stepped out with Offset in Los Angeles over the weekend wearing a red 3D dress by Pierre-Louis Auvray with a matching face mask and studded heels.

Auvray, a recent graduate of Central Saint Martins, does not design for an off-the-rack moment. In a 2019 interview, he said that his side jobs as an illustrator were how he was able to fund his opulent design work.

"My stuff is absolutely not commercially viable. I have to make side jobs to find the funds. For that I love to do illustration work for other people, prints for designers, etc.," he said. "It’s also an amazing way to collab. I know I really need to start selling my stuff but like you said they are mostly one-offs and I get too attached to them, I need to step up my game."

Perhaps the Cardi B bump will help with that selling thing.

Ahead, we rounded up our favorite celebrity outfits from the week, including Lizzo's 2Pac shirt, Emma Chamberlain's shiny matching set, Hunter Schafer in Schiaparelli, and more.

Emma Chamberlain

Chamberlain wore a metallic top and matching pants from Paloma Wool for a classic quarantine timer selfie.

Donte Colley

Donte Colley channeled his inner Lizzie McGuire in colorful look, complete with orange fuzzy slides.

Salem Mitchell

Salem Mitchell wore a knit checkered tank for a cute lil photoshoot on the beach.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Baldwin leathered up in an oversized jacket and vinyl Fiorucci bucket hat.

Cardi B

Cardi B showed off an optical illusion dress by recent Central Saint Martins graduate Pierre-Louis Auvray.

Yara Shahidi

Shahidi offered a new alternative to the usual tennis uniform in a ruffled Vauthier mini dress. Also, I do get the reference.

Lizzo

Lizzo showed off a knit Tupac Shakur sweater by Knitwrth on Instagram.

Irina Shayk

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Irina Shayk brightened up a dreary day in New York in yellow knit pants and matching cardigan by Live The Process.

Kylie Jenner

Jenner wore a Zebra-print sheer dress by Poster Girl.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski was "pregnant on a boat," showing off her growing stomach in a strappy black one-piece suit.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa shared a vacation photo dump on Instagram, showing off her floral blue bikini.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer wore a black-and-gold dress by Schiaparelli for her appearance on The Tonight Show.

Marc Jacobs

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs masked up while out in New York, wearing a wool coat and burgundy platform boots.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX tapped into the pleated mini skirt trend, but with a colorful twist.

Rosalía

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rosalía is just like the rest of us, bundled up in a puffer but still insisting on drinking something cold.

Halsey

Halsey wore a ruffled white Vivienne Westwood top, pairing it with a pearl necklace and matching earrings.

Bree Runway

Bree Runway wore a custom diamante and ostrich feather look by Suman Gurung for her "ATM" video.

Rowan Blanchard

Rowan Blanchard showed off her version of a school uniform in a cropped argyle sweater vest and plaid pleated mini skirt.

Ryan Destiny

Ryan Destiny kept it simple with a white cropped tank and nude bottoms, letting her patterned scarf and gold accessories do all the heavy lifting.