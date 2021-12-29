Following the successful release of their first capsule “Summertime Fine” collection back in April, Cardi B and Reebok are teaming up once again for a second drop to ring in the new year.

Paying homage to the rapper’s hometown of New York City at night, the latest collection, titled “Let Me Be...In My World Nighttime,” is set to feature a number of styles like the Cardi B Classic Leather sneakers, which are made from a shimmery metallic material to represent the city’s dazzling skyline in the dark and her vibrant personality. Fans can also expect a brand new clothing line, including a range of athleisure pieces, like form-fitting sets to oversized silhouettes.

“Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection,” Cardi B said in an official statement. “These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!”

Check out everything you need to know about Cardi B’s new collaboration with Reebok, including what to expect and where you can purchase the collection before it sells out, ahead.

Courtesy of Reebok

Courtesy of Reebok

What is the Cardi B x Reebok “Let Me Be...In My World Nighttime” Collection?

Just like the rapper’s infectious and bright personality, Cardi B x Reebok’s “Let Me Be...In My World Nighttime” collection is slated to include dazzling pieces suited for the New York City nightlife. The standout pieces of the collaboration are Cardi B’s Classic Leather sneakers, which come in five new hues like colorful metallics along with an ultra-black colorway to represent the superstar’s years of working hard to reach the level of success she has cultivated today. Prices for the nearly sold-out style are $110, and $50 through $75 for children’s sizing.

In terms of the clothes, you can expect to see fun, comfy silhouettes like oversized colorblocked jackets and joggers, but as expected from Cardi B, she adds a bit of edge to her apparel line with tight-fitted cropped pieces, bodysuits, and leggings. There are also rib-knitted skirts and even corsetted hoodies. For the first time ever, there will also be a plush and cozy fleece robe, embroidered with Cardi’s signature logo. Prices for the rapper’s clothing line range from $40 through $100, and inclusive sizing from 2XS to 4X.

Courtesy of Reebok

When and where can I buy the Cardi B x Reebok “Let Me Be...In My World Nighttime” Collection?

Cardi B x Reebok’s “Let Me Be...In My World Nighttime” collection is now available for purchase on Reebok.com and in select retailers.

Courtesy of Reebok