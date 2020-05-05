Chloë Sevigny Is Officially A Cool Mom

Chloë Sevigny has given birth to a baby boy! Reps for the actor kept details to a minimum but confirmed that Sevigny delivered her first child, adding that "all are happy and healthy." The actor and longtime muse announced her pregnancy earlier this year in January.

Sevigny recently spoke to The Cut about expecting her first child while staying quarantined at her home in New York, adding that she's even succumbed to some not-so-fashionable maternity clothes in isolation.

"My boyfriend suggested that we have a dress-up day, but we never implemented it. Today, I put on mascara and he was like, 'Ooh, did you put on makeup?' But it's hard, between corona and my state, to be fashionable. That's kind of gone out the window. I keep reminding him, though. I'm like, 'People think I’m a really stylish woman!'" she said, adding, "Because of the swelling, I also had to size up for comfort shoes that I can slip on and off. I got these slip-on Birkenstock Mary Jane shoes, which is really giving in to pregnancy style."

Time will tell if she keeps up her love for Birkenstocks as a no-longer-pregnant woman. But as a first-time mom in quarantine, you get a pass on pretty much everything.