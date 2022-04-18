India Roby
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: Doja Cat performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coach...
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best-Dressed Performers From Coachella 2022

From Doja Cat’s micro-mini skirt to Harry Styles’ disco jumpsuit and more.

After a seemingly long two years of postponed dates, Coachella has made its highly-anticipated return for 2022 and it’s as if the major music festival never left. Over the decades, the two-weekend event has swept the Cali desert with over-the-top parties and coveted street-style moments from thousands of attendees. But we’re most excited to see what our favorite performers on the lineup will wear, and their outfits did not disappoint, to say the least.

At Coachella’s Weekend 1, casual baggy ‘fits took over the stage, with headliner Billie Eilish opting for her signature comfy look. Rocker-chic was another fashion inspiration for our talented artists, with all-Gucci outfits seen on the members of Måneskin and Phoebe Bridgers. Valentino pink made a cameo at the lively festival, too, as Conan Gray and Omar Apollo looked beyond stunning in head-to-toe monochrome pieces. Dazzling bodysuits and lace dresses were other style grabs for our beloved celebs and when it comes to sparkles, Harry Styles and Shania Twain stole the show with their ‘70s-inspired sequined ensembles.

Check out the best-dressed performers from Coachella 2022 so far, with more to come in Weekend 2, ahead.

Harry Styles and Shania Twain

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tinashe

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gunna

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Omar Apollo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ari Lennox

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Princess Nokia

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Caroline Polachek

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

CL

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Japanese Breakfast

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Arlo Parks

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Giveon

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Conan Gray

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Petras

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rico Nasty

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karol G and Becky G

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maggie Rogers

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Måneskin

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Weeknd

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Justin Bieber

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rina Sawayama

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anitta and Saweetie

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brockhampton

Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images