After a seemingly long two years of postponed dates, Coachella has made its highly-anticipated return for 2022 and it’s as if the major music festival never left. Over the decades, the two-weekend event has swept the Cali desert with over-the-top parties and coveted street-style moments from thousands of attendees. But we’re most excited to see what our favorite performers on the lineup will wear, and their outfits did not disappoint, to say the least.

At Coachella’s Weekend 1, casual baggy ‘fits took over the stage, with headliner Billie Eilish opting for her signature comfy look. Rocker-chic was another fashion inspiration for our talented artists, with all-Gucci outfits seen on the members of Måneskin and Phoebe Bridgers. Valentino pink made a cameo at the lively festival, too, as Conan Gray and Omar Apollo looked beyond stunning in head-to-toe monochrome pieces. Dazzling bodysuits and lace dresses were other style grabs for our beloved celebs and when it comes to sparkles, Harry Styles and Shania Twain stole the show with their ‘70s-inspired sequined ensembles.

Check out the best-dressed performers from Coachella 2022 so far, with more to come in Weekend 2, ahead.

Harry Styles and Shania Twain Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tinashe Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gunna Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Omar Apollo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ari Lennox Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Princess Nokia Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Billie Eilish Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Caroline Polachek Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

CL Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Japanese Breakfast Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Arlo Parks Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Giveon Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Conan Gray Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Petras Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rico Nasty Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja Cat Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karol G and Becky G Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maggie Rogers Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Måneskin Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Weeknd Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Justin Bieber Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rina Sawayama Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anitta and Saweetie Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images