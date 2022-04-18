After a seemingly long two years of postponed dates, Coachella has made its highly-anticipated return for 2022 and it’s as if the major music festival never left. Over the decades, the two-weekend event has swept the Cali desert with over-the-top parties and coveted street-style moments from thousands of attendees. But we’re most excited to see what our favorite performers on the lineup will wear, and their outfits did not disappoint, to say the least.
At Coachella’s Weekend 1, casual baggy ‘fits took over the stage, with headliner Billie Eilish opting for her signature comfy look. Rocker-chic was another fashion inspiration for our talented artists, with all-Gucci outfits seen on the members of Måneskin and Phoebe Bridgers. Valentino pink made a cameo at the lively festival, too, as Conan Gray and Omar Apollo looked beyond stunning in head-to-toe monochrome pieces. Dazzling bodysuits and lace dresses were other style grabs for our beloved celebs and when it comes to sparkles, Harry Styles and Shania Twain stole the show with their ‘70s-inspired sequined ensembles.
Check out the best-dressed performers from Coachella 2022 so far, with more to come in Weekend 2, ahead.